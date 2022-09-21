Hartzell Engine Tech to Exhibit at the American Bonanza Society Convention and Trade Show in Wichita

(Photo Courtesy American Bonanza Society)

(Photo Courtesy American Bonanza Society)

Hartzell Engine Tech is pleased to be part of the 55thanniversary of the American Bonanza Society as we all celebrate the 75thanniversary of the venerable Beech Bonanza."

— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley.
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley.
WICHITA, KAN., UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech will be exhibiting at the upcoming American Bonanza Society (ABS) Convention and Trade Show Sept. 22-25 in Wichita, Kan. A hundred of the ubiquitous Beechcraft Bonanza series single-engine aircraft are expected to be flown into Colonel James Jabara Airport for the event.

Over 500 Bonanza enthusiasts are anticipated in Wichita, home of the iconic Beechcraft Bonanza brand, to celebrate the airplane’s 75th anniversary during 2022. The Bonanza production run, which now totals more than 17,000 aircraft, is an important factor in the success of Hartzell Engine Tech.

“Hartzell Engine Tech is pleased to be part of the 55thanniversary of the American Bonanza Society as we all celebrate the 75thanniversary of the venerable Beech Bonanza,” said company president Keith Bagley. “We are also thrilled to support Textron Aviation, which manufactures the Bonanza, on new applications for its product lines.” Bagley added that Hartzell Engine Tech will join Hartzell Aviation sister companies Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Aerospace Welding in booth 33-35 at the Century II Expo Hall in Wichita.

Leading Supplier of Electrical and Turbocharger Components

Hartzell Engine Tech is the premier supplier of original equipment and approved aftermarket electrical and turbocharger components used on the Continental Aerospace Technology piston engines powering Bonanzas. The Montgomery, Ala. company manufactures and supports Sky-Tec starters, Power-Pane alternators and AeroForce turbochargers for Continental engines.as.

The ABS serves Beechcraft enthusiasts by sharing safety, technical and educational resources, and by promoting interaction among and advocacy on behalf of its members. ABS is the leading association for Bonanza, Baron, Debonair, and Travel Air enthusiasts, with 10,000 plus members who own, fly, or have an interest in the Beechcraft models.

About Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, AeroForce Turbocharger Systems Accessories and Quality Aircraft overhauling and parts distribution. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. The company’s headquarters are in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

Hartzell Engine Tech to Exhibit at the American Bonanza Society Convention and Trade Show in Wichita

