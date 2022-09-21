Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,677 in the last 365 days.

Tukatech launches GP-800 High Ply Cutter at $99,000.00

automatic high-ply fabric cutter

TUKAcut GP-800 High-Ply Cutter

Amazing technology at an affordable cost.

he chose to offer automation without unaffordable service contracts, enabling even the smallest company a chance to compete.”
— Ram Sareen - Chairman-CEO of TUKAgroup

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion industry technology leader, Tukatech is known for offering affordable technologies to the fashion industry. GP-800 is the general-purpose automatic cutter with ability to cut up to 8.00 CM compressed.

The Award-Winning features like the ‘eco-power vacuum’ system that guarantees considerable power savings at only 5.5kw, the lowest in comparable industry. Installation, training, consulting, upgrades etc. are available at reasonable cost.

Tukatech will continue to offer TUKAcut customized machines for Lingerie, Denim, Composites, Automotive, Safety Products and more with turn-key packages which are available. Universal fabric cutting systems are available in custom widths and heights. These machines are designed to give the ultimate performance at the lowest running cost. Though cutting productivity is at least 20% higher than other models on the market, the energy cost is 50% to 70% lower which helps tremendously for users in countries where energy cost is a major consideration.

Other upgradeable features produce the highest productivity per hour cutting denim with zero buffer, as well as a cut path optimizer that results in 2.2%-3.6% fabric savings compared to other cutting machines and helps to increase productivity.

Ram Sareen, founder of Tukatech, explains that he chose to offer automation without unaffordable service contracts, enabling even the smallest company a chance to compete.

“The GS-800 model has the same quality of workmanship and performance we have been offering since 1995 with our Italian fabric cutting machine manufacturer, FK Group” continues Sareen. Tukatech was the first partner of FK Group to take FK cutting machines out of Italy in 1995, with many of the machines installed in the US, Mexico, Canada, and India at that time are still running, producing amazing quality.

According to Sareen, the partnership with FK Group allows Tukatech to offer garment manufacturers reliable fabric CNC cutting machines at competitive prices. “Similar to engineering companies like AMG partnering with Daimler-Benz to offer an amazingly high-performance machine to drivers who appreciate the engineering, we offer just the same with our partnership with F.K. Group” comments Ram Sareen.

About Tukatech - Tukatech was founded in 1995 with the objective to have pattern makers create patterns digitally on the computer. Tukatech is an influential fashion technology company known worldwide for innovative solutions and superior technical support. They are the industry’s leading provider of fashion software and machinery for product development, cloud collaboration, and garment manufacturing.

For more information about Tukatech solutions:
visit: https://tukatech.com/ | email: tukateam@tukatech.com | call: +1.323.726.3836 (U.S.A. HQ)

Tukateam
TUKATECH
+1 323-726-3836
email us here

You just read:

Tukatech launches GP-800 High Ply Cutter at $99,000.00

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Energy Industry, Environment ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.