Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Timothy Bobanic as Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. The appointment is effective October 1, 2022.

Timothy Bobanic

Bobanic, of Melbourne, is the Director of Information Technology and Election Services for the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, a position he has held since 2013. He was previously the Director of Information Technology for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections. A master Florida certified election professional, Bobanic earned his bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the University of South Florida.

