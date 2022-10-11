Website Design and SEO consultant Brian Lawrence celebrates 40 years in wedding industry
From banquets to businesses, an evolving career in a multi-billion dollar industryTEANECK, NJ, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing expert and SEO strategist Brian Lawrence celebrates his 40th anniversary in the wedding industry this year, marking a lifetime career in the $60 billion US market. Lawrence used his wedding-related business ventures as a springboard to become a well known educator and the owner of a website design and SEO firm devoted exclusively to that niche industry.
Lawrence was a pioneer of the "one-stop" wedding shop in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia in the late 1980's and early 90's. After spending his formative years in catering, Lawrence entered into the retail stationery and favor business and discovered how frustrated couples were with traveling from place to place to find their wedding needs. This discovery led him to the “one-stop” concept. At its height, he owned seven locations and handled 1000 weddings annually. These shops also gave him ownership in a photography studio, an entertainment company, and a limousine service.
After a successful retail run, Lawrence looked for a venture that provided more consistency with his family. As Vice President of Marketing at Encore Studios, a national invitation company, he focused on co-op advertising and dealer incentive programs. During his 14 years, the company substantially expanded its dealer base and increased sales until wedding invitations took a seismic shift to the digital age in 2008. It was during this change Lawrence evolved into a business educator and speaker, as well as the owner of a website design and SEO agency focusing exclusively on the wedding industry.
Lawrence has written two books and is a regular on the seminar and convention circuit, including the National Stationery Show, Wedding MBA (Wedding Merchants Business Academy) and WeddingWire World. He has also produced marketing events and contributed to publications like Vows Magazine, Mobile Beat, and Stationery Trends Magazine. Lawrence frequently appears on webinars and podcasts and collaborates with other wedding industry consultants like Alan Berg, Joe Bunn of The DJ Vault, and The Venue Association. He’s also an advisor to VenueX, an app for wedding venues (https://joinvenuex.com/).
In addition to designing new websites , Lawrence also improves existing sites like the National Bridal Gown Sales Event, started by New Jersey bridal salon owner Sue Maslowski. This site, which promotes over 500 independent bridal retailers, was re-branded by Lawrence from merely counting down to the actual event to a year-round local bridal fashion resource. Additionally, Lawrence makes SEO consulting a cornerstone of his marketing agency with behind the scenes evaluations and fixes, optimized keyword content and improvements to his clients' Google Business profiles.
Lawrence has also embarked on two new projects. He is involved with Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and self-proclaimed New Orleans "Ambassador of Romance" Tony Talavera in bringing more destination wedding business to Louisiana. And he has put together a Facebook Group and fundraising effort, Wedding Industry for Ukraine, to bring professionals and influencers together to discuss ways to build awareness and raise funds for humanitarian organization Nova Ukraine.
Brian Lawrence
BrianLawrence.com
+1 201-446-1038
brian@brianlawrence.com