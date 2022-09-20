Submit Release
Townsend Broich Acquire Full Ownership Of Retire Village

The future of lead generation is not buying leads; it is referrals that are based on database management.”
— Bill Broich
TACOMA, WA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Townsend and Bill Broich announce the acquisition of full ownership of Retire Village. Retire Village, a custom drip and lead generation system long held as an in-house system, is repositioned to full access for all advisors and agents. Long held as a private marketing system for in-house agents, it is now being offered nationally.

In its 32nd year, Retire Village was created to allow agents to outsource directly to their database customized marketing, providing the agent and advisor with a system that generated leads and built internet credentials. Long held as the industry standard, new additions are expanding opportunities for greater lead generation while building larger and more targeted databases.

Townsend and Broich have also installed a custom Artificial Intelligence system that allows the advisor greater access to stronger Social Media Systems. Focus has also expanded to database growth, cultivation of prospects into clients, and building a large referral-based business. According to Bill Broich, "The future of lead generation is database growth, marketing, and management. Retire Village is perfectly positioned to take every advantage."

Retire Village will join other marketing systems owned by Townsend Broich, including Annuity.com, Invited Authors, Syndicated Columnists, and Safe Money Radio.

According to Townsend Broich spokesperson Amy Rushforth, "The future could not be brighter for our industry and for our marketing systems; each system interfaces at some level with the others. We are extremely excited about the future."

Townsend Broich also announce their new marketing partnership with Income Wisdom, based in Santa Rosa, California. Income Wisdom's specialty is helping agents grow and manage their business with targeted Social Media Marketing.

Bill Broich
GVA Inc.
+1 360-701-6209
