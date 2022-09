| A | B | C | D | E | F | G | H | I | J | K | L | M | N | O | P | Q | R | S | T | U | V | W | X | Y | Z |

Abbott's Compounding Pharmacy Inc., Berkeley, CA - 503A Facility

ABC Pharmacy, Inc., Encino, CA - 503A Facility

Abilene Nuclear LLC, (dba National Central Pharmacy), Abilene, TX - 503A Facility - Ceased Compounding Operations

Abrams Royal Pharmacy, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

FMD-145 Letter Issued 09/28/2016

Warning Letter (07/14/2014)

FDA Press Release: FDA Announces Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Non-expired Sterile Drugs from Abrams Royal Compounding Pharmacy (12/21/2013)

483 Issued 12/20/2013 (PDF – 5.3MB)

Firm Press Release: Abrams Royal Pharmacy Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Lots of Unexpired Sterile Products Due to Lack of Sterility Assurance (12/18/2013)

Abrams Royal Pharmacy II, LLC, Plano, TX - 503A Facility

Absolute Pharmacy, LLC, Lutz, FL - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Absolute Veterinary Compounding Pharmacy, Weatherford, TX - 503A Facility

AcariaHealth Pharmacy, Inc., Falls Chuch, VA - 503A Facility - Ceased Compounding Operations

Accurate Rx Pharmacy Consulting, LLC (dba Accurate Rx Pharmacy), Columbia, MO - 503A Facility

A Chem Rx, LLC, (dba Cortez Drugs), Brooksville, FL - 503A Facility

ACRX Specialty Pharmacy Inc., Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility

Advanced Care Infusion-Shelby, (see Tri-Med, Inc.), Shelby Township, MI - 503A Facility

Advanced Compounding Solutions, (see New England Life Care, Inc.), Woburn, MA - 503A Facility

Advanced Infusion Solutions, Clinton, MS - 503A Facility

Advanced Infusion Solutions, (see Bond Pharmacy, Inc.), Ridgeland, MS - 503A Facility

Advanced Nutriceuticals, LLC, Indianapolis, IN - 503A Facility

Advanced Physician Solutions, Inc., N Hollywood, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Advanced Specialty Pharmacy (dba Meds IV), Bessemer, AL - 503A Facility

DOJ Press Release: Federal Criminal Charges Filed Against Two Pharmacists for Adulteration of Drugs in Connection with Alabama-Based Compounding Pharmacy (1/28/2016)

Warning Letter (03/16/2012)

Aerosol Science Laboratories Inc., Camarillo, CA - 503A Facility

Age Management, Santa Barbara, CA - 503A Facility

Akina Pharmacy, Chantilly, VA - 503A Facility

Akorn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decatur, IL - 503A Facility

Alexander Infusion, LLC (dba Avanti Health Care Services), New Hyde Park, NY - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Alexandria Medical Arts Pharmacy & Compounding Laboratory, (see J & F International Inc.), Alexandria, VA - 503A Facility

Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, DE - 503A Facility

Algunas, Inc. (dba Woodland Hills Compounding Pharmacy), Woodland Hills, CA - 503A Facility

Allegheny Health Network Home Infusion, LLC, Sharpsburg, PA - 503A Facility

Alwan's Pharmacy (see American Pharmacy of Illinois, Inc.), Peoria, IL - 503A Facility

Ambient Healthcare of Central Florida Inc., Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

American Family Pharmacy, LLC, Indianapolis, IN - 503A Facility

American Hormones Inc. Poughkeepsie, NY - 503A Facility

American Hormones, Inc., Wappingers Falls, NY - 503A Facility

American Pharmacy of Illinois, Inc. (dba Alwan's Pharmacy), Peoria, IL - 503A Facility

American Specialty Pharmacy, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

American Specialty Pharmacy, Plano, TX - 503A Facility - Ceased Compounding Operations

American Specialty Pharmacy, Inc., (dba ASP Cares), San Antonio, TX - 503B Facility

Americare Compounding, LLC, Garden City South, NY - 503A Facility

Ameridose, LLC, Westborough, MA - 503A Facility

Amex Pharmacy, (see Pacifico National Inc.), Melbourne, FL - 503A Facility

Anazaohealth Corporation, Tampa, FL - 503A Facility

Anazaohealth Corporation, Las Vegas, NV - 503B Facility

Anchor Drugs Pharmacy, (see Jajco, Inc.), South San Francisco, CA - 503A Facility

Anderson Compounding Pharmacy, Inc. dba Anderson Compounding Pharmacy, Bristol, TN - 503A Facility

Anderson Holdings Inc. (dba Wingate's Pharmacy and Compounding), Nashua, NH - 503A Facility

Apex Pharmacy, LLC, Beckley, WV - 503A Facility

Apollo Care LLC, Columbia, MO - 503B Facility

ApothéCure, Inc., Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

483 Issued 04/17/2013 (PDF - 1.6MB)

Firm Press Release: ApothéCure, Inc. Recalls All Lots of All Sterile Products Compounded, Repackaged, and Distributed by ApothéCure, Inc. Due to Sterility Assurance Concerns (04/15/2013)

FDA Press Release: FDA issues Alert About Lack of Sterility Assurance of Drug Products from ApothéCure, Inc. and NuVision Pharmacy and of Forthcoming Recall (04/15/2013)

DOJ Press Release: Dallas Compounding Pharmacy Owner Pleads Guilty in Connection with Misbranded Drug Shipment (4/24/2012)

APS Pharmacy, (see Drug Depot, Inc.), Palm Harbor, FL - 503A Facility

ARJ Infusion Services, Inc., Lenexa, KS - 503A Facility

Ark Pharmacy, PC (dba Regency Medical Pharmacy), Newbury Park, CA - 503A Facility

Arnold Professional Pharmacy, Arnold, MD - 503A Facility

ASP Cares, (see American Specialty Pharmacy, Inc.), San Antonio, TX - 503B Facility

Aspirar Pharmacy, LLC, Cary, NC - 503A Facility

Assurance Infusion, (see Nanobots Healthcare, LLC), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Asteria Health, (see FH Investments Inc.), Birmingham, AL - 503A Facility

Athena Pharmacy (see Paradigm Healthcare Solutions, LLC), Mount Juliet, TN - 503A Facility

Athenex Pharma Solutions, LLC, Clarence, NY - 503B Facility

Atlas Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Phoenix, AZ - 503B Facility

Auro Pharmacies, Inc., La Habra, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Avanti Health Care Services, (see Alexander Infusion, LLC), New Hyde Park, NY - 503A Facility

Avella of Deer Valley, Inc. (dba Avella Specialty Pharmacy), Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Avella Specialty Pharmacy, (formerly Advanced Pharma, Inc.), Houston, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Untitled Letter Issued 08/14/2018 (PDF - 88KB)

Firm Press Release: Advanced Pharma, Inc. d/b/a Avella of Houston Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Potassium Phosphate and Succinylcholine Repacked and/or Compounded at its Houston Location as a Result of Hospira, Inc’s June 15, 2017 Recall of Such Products Due to a Potential Lack of Sterility Assurance (06/22/2017)

Firm Press Release: Advanced Pharma, Inc. D/B/A Avella of Houston Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Unexpired Nitroglycerin Injection In 5% Dextrose USP Products Produced At Its Houston Location From March 3, 2017 Through May 31, 2017 Due To Sub-Potency (06/15/2017)

Firm Press Release: Avella Specialty Pharmacy Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of all Sterile Products Produced at Advanced Pharma Houston Location from September 1, 2016 through February 16, 2017 Due to Potential Inaccuracy of Latex Free Label Reference (02/23/2017)

483 Issued 07/22/2016 (PDF - 920KB)

483 Issued 03/17/2014 (PDF - 638KB)

Avenue Pharmacy, Inc., (dba Pathway Pharmacy), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

Axia Pharmaceuticals, (see Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Los Angeles, CA - 503A Facility

Axis Pharmacy Northwest, (see Shiraz Specialty Pharmacy Inc.), Mountlake Terrace, WA - 503A Facility

Axium Healthcare Pharmacy (dba Balanced Solutions Compounding), Lake Mary, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Warning Letter (07/16/2013)

FDA Press Release: FDA Announces Voluntary Nationwide Recall by Balanced Solutions Compounding Pharmacy (04/21/2013)

Firm Press Release: Balanced Solutions Compounding Pharmacy, LLC. Announces a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Sterile Compounded Products Due to a Lack of Sterility Assurance (04/17/2013)

483 Issued 03/15/2013 (PDF - 638KB)

B & B Pharmacy, (see BBS Pharmacy, Inc.), Bellflower, CA - 503A Facility

Balanced Solutions Compounding, (see Axium Healthcare Pharmacy), Lake Mary, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Ballard Plaza Pharmacy 1 Inc., Seattle, WA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Banner Pharmacy Services, LLC, Chandler, AZ - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Baptist Health Medical Towers Pharmacy and Infusion Services, Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility

Barclay Luke & Pillai Specialty Pharmacy PLLC (dba Meta Pharmacy Services), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility

Baycare Integrated Service Center, LLC dba BayCare Central Pharmacy, Temple Terrace, FL - 503B Facility

Bayview Pharmacy, Inc., Saunderstown, RI - 503A Facility

BBS Pharmacy, Inc. (dba B&B Pharmacy), formerly Pacific Healthcare, Inc., Bellflower, CA - 503A Facility

Beacon Hill Medical Pharmacy, P.C. (dba Rxtra Solutions), Southfield, MI - 503A Facility

Beacon Prescriptions (see DCA Inc.), Southington, CT - 503A Facility

Bedford Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Mytilini Enterprises LLC), Bedford, NH - 503A Facility

Bella Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenview, IL - 503A Facility - Ceased Compounding Operations

Bellevue Pharmacy Solutions, St Louis, MO - 503A Facility

Belmar Pharmacy, Lakewood, CO - 503A Facility

Belmar Select Outsourcing, (see BSO, LLC), Lakewood, CO - 503B Facility

Best Value Drug, (see Farmville Discount Drug, Inc.), Farmville, NC - 503A Facility

Bhaumik Diversified LLC dba Texas Star Pharmacy, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

Biomed PA Inc. (dba Soleo Health), Sharon Hill, PA - 503A Facility

Bioscrip Infusion Services, (see HomeChoice Partners, Inc.), Augusta, GA - 503A Facility

Bioscrip Infusion Services, (see InfuScience, Inc.), Chantilly, VA - 503A Facility

BioScrip Pharmacy (NY), Inc., Lake Success, NY - 503A Facility

Blount Discount Pharmacy, Inc., Alcoa, TN - 503A Facility

Blue Ridge Pharmacy and Compounding Center, Raleigh, NC - 503A Facility

BMD Skincare, Inc., Canoga Park, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Bond Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Advanced Infusion Solutions), Clinton, MS - 503A Facility

Bond Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Advanced Infusion Solutions), Ridgeland, MS - 503A Facility

Boothwyn Pharmacy LLC, Kennett Square, PA - 503A Facility

Botrosons Pharmaceutical Inc., (dba Tower Pharmacy and Compounding), Mission Viejo, CA - 503A Facility

BPI Labs, LLC, Largo, FL - 503B Facility

brandMD Skin Care, (see TSDR Pharmacy, Inc.), Chatsworth, CA - 503A Facility

Brookfield Pharmacy, Brookfield, CT - 503A Facility

Brookfield Medical/Surgical Supply, Inc., Brookfield, CT - 503B Facility

Brookfield Prescription Center, Inc. (dba MD Custom Rx), Brookfield, WI - 503A Facility

Brown's Compounding Center, Inc., Englewood, CO - 503A Facility - Out of business

BSO LLC (dba Belmar Select Outsourcing), Lakewood, CO - 503B Facility

Buderer Drug Company Inc. Avon, OH - 503A Facility

Buderer Drug Company Inc. Perrysburg, OH - 503A Facility

Buffalo Pharmacies, Inc., East Amherst, NY - 503A Facility

Burklow Pharmacy, Inc., Pace, FL - 503A Facility

California Pharmacy and Compounding Center, Newport Beach, CA - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

California Specialty Pharmacy, Inc., Whittier, CA - 503A Facility

Cantrell Drug Company, Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility - Out of business

Cape Drugs, (see Valgene Incorporated), Annapolis, MD - 503A Facility

Carepoint Healthcare, LLC (dba Carepoint Pharmacy), Schaumburg, IL - 503A Facility

Care Solutions, Inc., Nashville, TN - 503A Facility

Carlton’s Dunwoody Pharmacy Corp, (dba Concord, Inc.), Dunwoody, GA - 503A Facility

Cascade Specialty Pharmacy, (see Poulsbo Compounding Pharmacy, LLC), Poulsbo, WA - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Homewood, AL - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc., Phoenix, AZ - 503B Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. Irvine, CA - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), San Diego, CA - 503B Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services (CAPS), Wallingford, CT - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc., (CAPS), Chicago, IL - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Harahan, LA - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Woburn, MA - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc., (CAPS), Livonia, MI - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc., (CAPS), Kansas City, MO - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services Inc. Valley View, OH - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Allentown, PA - 503B Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Cranberry Township, PA - 503A Facility

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), Horsham, PA - 503A Facility

Central Illinois Compounding, Inc. (dba Preckshot Professional Pharmacy), Peoria Heights, IL - 503A Facility

CFP Acquisitions, Inc, Tulsa, OK - 503A Facility

Chastains, Inc., (dba Owl Tri State Pharmacy), Clarkston, WA - 503A Facility

Chen Shwezin, Inc., (dba Park Compounding Pharmacy), Westlake Village, CA - 503A Facility

Cincinnati Specialty Pharmacy LLC, West Chester, OH - 503A Facility

Civic Center Pharmacy, Scottsdale, AZ - 503A Facility

Claremore Compounding Center, Inc., Claremore, OK - 503A Facility

Clark Professional Pharmacy, LLC, Ann Arbor, MI - 503A Facility

Clinical Apothecaries, Medina, OH - 503A Facility

Clinical Specialties Compounding Pharmacy, Augusta, GA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Warning Letter (06/27/2014)

483 Issued 04/02/2013 (PDF - 5.4MB)

FDA Press Release: FDA Alerts Health Care Providers and Patients of the Nationwide Recall of All Lots of Sterile Products Distributed by Clinical Specialties Compounding Pharmacy (03/21/2013)

Firm Press Release: Clinical Specialties Compounding Pharmacy Recalls All lots of Sterile Products Repackaged and Distributed by Clinical Specialties Compounding Due to Lack of Sterility Assurance (03/20/2013)

CMC Enterprise Pharmacy, Charlotte, NC - 503A Facility - Out of business

Coastal Meds, LLC., Biloxi, MS - 503A Facility

Coast Quality Pharmacy, LLC, Tampa, FL - 503A Facility

College Pharmacy Incorporated, Colorado Springs, CO - 503A Facility

Colonia Care Pharmacy, Colonia, NJ - 503A Facility

Columbia River Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Malley's Compounding Pharmacy), Richland, WA - 503A Facility

Complete Pharmacy and Medical Solutions, LLC, Miami Lakes, FL - 503B Facility

Compound Care Pharmacy, Louisville, KY - 503A Facility

Compounded Solutions in Pharmacy LLC, Monroe CT - 503A Facility

Compounding Pharmacies of Louisiana Inc. (dba Professional Arts Pharmacy), Lafayette, LA - 503A Facility

Conrad-Marr Drug, (see McAlister Drug Corporation), Yukon, OK - 503A Facility

Conversio Health, (see Integrated Health Concepts Inc.), San Luis Obispo, CA - 503A Facility

Coram Healthcare Corp. of Indiana, Crown Point, IN - 503A Facility - Out of business

Cortez Drugs, (see A Chem Rx, LLC), Brooksville, FL - 503A Facility

Crawford's Professional Drugs, Inc., (dba Diket's Professional Drugs, Inc.), Laurel, MS - 503A Facility

CRC Pharmacy, Roswell, GA - 503A Facility

Creative Compounds, (see Oregon Compounding Centers, Inc.), Wilsonville, OR - 503A Facility

Crosby’s Drugs Inc., Columbus, OH - 503A Facility

Crowder's Institutional Pharmacy LLC., dba Crowder's Long-Term Care Pharmacy, Bedford, IN - 503A Facility

CSRX Inc., (dba Rushmore Compounding Pharmacy), Rapid City, SD - 503A Facility

Curexa, (see EHT Pharmacy LLC), Egg Harbor Township, NJ - 503A Facility

Customceutical Compounding, LLC, Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility

Custom Compounding Center, Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility

Custom Compounding Centers, LLC, Los Alamitos, CA - 503A Facility

Custom Meds Inc. Inverness, FL - 503A Facility

Custom RX LLC, Wichita, KS - 503A Facility

Custom RX LLC (dba Custom RX Compounding Pharmacy), Richfield, MN - 503A Facility

D&D Pharma, LLC (dba MedScript Compounding Pharmacy), Noblesville, IN - 503A Facility

D&S Enterprises, LLC (dba Miller’s Health Mart Pharmacy), Vero Beach, FL - 503A Facility

DCA Inc. (dba Beacon Prescriptions), Southington, CT - 503A Facility

Delta Pharma, Inc., Ripley, MS - 503B Facility

Denson's Specialty Pharmacy, (see Wellcare Rx Investments LLC), Wheaton, IL - 503A Facility

Denver Solutions, LLC (dba Leiter's Health), Englewood, CO - 503B Facility

Designer Drugs, (see The Wellness Center Pharmacy, Inc.), Chattanooga, TN - 503A Facility

Diabetes Corporation of America, Franklin, TN - 503A Facility

Diamond Drugs, Inc., (dba Diamond Pharmacy Services), Indiana, PA - 503A Facility

Diamond Pharmacy, LLC, Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Dignity Health- Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Northridge, CA - 503A Facility

Diket's Professional Drugs, Inc., (see Crawford's Professional Drugs, Inc.), Laurel, MS - 503A Facility

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Diplomat Specialty Pharmacy), Flint, MI - 503A Facility

Diversified Pharmacy Inc., (dba University Compounding Pharmacy), Troy, MI - 503A Facility

DNA Pharmacy Services, Inc. (dba Palm Beach Compounding), Jupiter, FL - 503A Facility - Ceased sterile compounding

Dorneyville Pharmacy, Allentown, PA - 503A Facility

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

Downing Labs, LLC, (formerly NuVision Pharmacy), Dallas, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

D.R. Pharmacy, Inc., Midland, TX - 503A Facility

Drug Crafters, L.P., Frisco, TX - 503A Facility

Drug Depot Inc. (dba APS Pharmacy), Palm Harbor, FL - 503A Facility

Drugs are Us, Inc. (dba Hopewell Pharmacy), Hopewell, NJ - 503A Facility

Duren's Health Mart Pharmacy, Waynesboro, TN - 503A Facility - Ceased Compounding Operations

Dynalabs LLC, Saint Louis, MO - 503A Facility

Eagle New York, Garfield, NJ - 503A Facility

Eagle Pharmacy, Inc., Hoover, AL - 503B Facility

East Marietta Drug Company, Marietta, GA - 503A Facility

Eastern Pharmacy, Inc., Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy, (see Northern New England Compounding Pharmacy), Littleton, NH - 503A Facility

Edge Pharmacy Services, LLC, Colchester, VT - 503B Facility

EHT Pharmacy LLC, (dba Curexa), Egg Harbor Township, NJ - 503A Facility

Elkhart Pharmacy, Elkhart, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Empower Clinic Services, LLC, Houston, TX - 503B Facility

Enclara Pharmacia Inc., Sharon Hill, PA - 503A Facility - Ceased sterile compounding

Essential Pharmacy Compounding, Omaha, NE - 503A Facility

Essential Wellness Pharma, (see Kalman Health & Wellness Inc.), Peoria, IL - 503A Facility

Everwell Specialty Pharmacy, Pensacola, FL (see Pensacola Apothecary Inc.) - 503A Facility

Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC, Lenoir, NC - 503B Facility

Expert Compounding Pharmacy, Lake Balboa, CA - 503A Facility

Fagron Compounding Services LLC (dba Fagron Sterile Services), Wichita, KS - 503B Facility

483 Issued 06/21/2019 (PDF - 1.87MB)

Firm Press Release: Fagron Sterile Services Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Neostigmine Methylsulfate 1mg/mL, 5mg per 5mL and Neostigmine Methylsulfate 1mg/mL, 3mg per 3mL, in a 5mL syringe Due to Mislabeling (06/29/2018)

Warning Letter (11/28/2017)

Firm Press Release: Fagron Sterile Services Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Succinylcholine Chloride Due to Potential For Lack of Sterility Assurance (06/23/2017)

483 Issued 09/21/2016 (PDF - 680KB)

FDA Statement: FDA alerts compounding pharmacies of a nationwide voluntary recall of Syrspend SF and Syrspend SF Grape suspending agents from Fagron Inc., due to microbial contamination with yeast (02/10/2016)

Fairview Compounding Pharmacy, Minneapolis, MN - 503A Facility

Fallon Wellness Pharmacy, LLC, Latham, NY - 503A Facility

Family Pharmacy of Statesville, Inc., Statesville, NC - 503A Facility

Far Hills Pharmacy, (see Pharmaview, Inc.), Bedminster, NJ - 503A Facility

Farmacia Le Salud Inc., Caguas, PR - 503A Facility

Farmakeio Outsourcing LLC, Southlake, TX - 503B Facility

Farmville Discount Drug, Inc., (dba Best Value Drug), Farmville, NC - 503A Facility - Out of business

FH Investments Inc., (dba Asteria Health), Birmingham, AL - 503B Facility

First Call IV Pharmacy, LLC, Kenner, LA - 503A Facility

First Pharma Associates LLC (dba Riverpoint Pharmacy), Spokane, WA - 503A Facility

First Royal Care Co. LLC, (dba Red Mountain Compounding Pharmacy), Mesa, AZ - 503A Facility

Flourish Integrative Pharmacy, LLC, Oklahoma City, OK - 503A Facility

Foothills Professional Pharmacy, Ltd., Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility

Foundation Care LLC, Earth City, MO - 503A Facility

Franck's Compounding Lab (see Franck's Lab, Inc.), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Franck's Lab, Inc. (dba Franck's Compounding Lab), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Franck's Lab, Inc. (dba Trinity Care Solutions), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Freedom Fertility Pharmacy, (see Lynnfield Drug, Inc.), Byfield, MA - 503A Facility

Freedom Pharmacy, (see HHCS Pharmacy, Inc.), Orlando, FL - 503A Facility

Fresenius Kabi Compounding, LLC, Canton, MA - 503B Facility

Front Door Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Pure Pharmacy), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Front Range Laboratories, Incorporated, Loveland, CO - 503A Facility

Fusion IV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (dba Axia Pharmaceuticals), Los Angeles, CA - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

FVS Holdings, Inc. (dba Green Valley Drugs), Henderson, NV - 503A Facility - Out of business

Warning Letter (08/30/2013)

Firm Press Release: Green Valley Drugs Announces Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Lots of All Sterile Products Compounded, Repackaged, and Distributed by Green Valley Drugs Due to Quality Control Concerns (04/05/2013)

483 Issued 03/15/2013 (PDF - 4.9MB)

Garda Rx LLC., Apollo, PA - 503A Facility

Geneva Woods Pharmacy, Anchorage, AK - 503A Facility

Gipsco Investment Corp. (dba Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy), Cleveland Heights, OH - 503A Facility

Glades Drugs, Pahokee, FL - 503A Facility

Good Day Pharmacy, (see Professional Pharmacy Services, Inc.), Loveland, CO - 503A Facility

Good Health Inc., (dba Premier Pharmacy Services), Baldwin Park, CA - 503A Facility

Grandpa's Compounding Pharmacy, Inc. Placerville, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Green Hills Health and Wellness Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Health and Wellness Compounding Pharmacy), Nashville, TN - 503A Facility

Greenpark Compounding Pharmacy, (see Prescription Labs, Inc.), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Green Valley Drugs, (see FVS Holdings, Inc.), Henderson, NV - 503A Facility

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Hallandale Pharmacy, (see Pharmcore Inc.), Hallandale, FL - 503A Facility

Hallettsville Pharmacy, LLC, Hallettsville, TX - 503A Facility

Hartley Medical Center Pharmacy, Inc., Long Beach, CA - 503A Facility

Hawaii Health Systems Corporation, (dba Kona Community Hospital Pharmacy), Kealakekua, HI - 503A Facility

Healix Infusion Therapy, Inc., Sugar Land, TX - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Health and Wellness Compounding Pharmacy, (see Green Hills Health and Wellness Pharmacy, Inc.), Nashville, TN - 503A Facility

Health Dimensions, Inc., Farmington Hills, MI - 503A Facility

Health Innovations Pharmacy, Inc., Southern Pines, NC - 503A Facility

Health Solutions Pharmacy Center, Inc., (dba Professional Compounding Pharmacy), Corvallis, OR - 503A Facility

The Healthy Choice Apothecary (see Jacobs Pills Inc.), Elmsford, NY - 503A Facility

Healthy Choice Compounding LLC, Elmsford, NY 483 - 503A Facility

Heartland Home Infusions, Inc. (dba HHI Infusion Services), Burr Ridge, IL - 503A Facility

Heartland I.V. Care, Saint Paul, MN - 503A Facility

HHCS Pharmacy, Inc. (dba Freedom Pharmacy), Orlando, FL - 503A Facility

Hieber's Pharmacy, Pittsburgh, PA - 503A Facility

Hiers Enterprises, LLC, (dba Northwest Compounding Pharmacy), Roseburg, OR - 503A Facility

Highland Pharmacy (see In Your Atmosphere Holdings, LLC), Santa Fe, NM - 503A Facility

Home Care Pharmacy of Palm Coast Inc., Palm Coast FL - 503A Facility

HomeChoice Partners, Inc., (dba Bioscrip Infusion Services), Augusta, GA - 503A Facility

Home Infusions Solutions, Inc., Horsham, PA - 503A Facility

Home Intensive Care Pharmacy, Inc., San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

HomeRx, LLC, (see WellRx, LLC), Wheaton, IL - 503A Facility

Hopewell Pharmacy and Compounding Center, (see Drugs Are Us, Inc.), Hopewell, NJ - 503A Facility

Hopkinton Drug, Inc., Hopkinton, MA - 503A Facility

Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Riviera Beach, FL - 503A Facility

Hospira Inc., A Pfizer Company, McPherson, KS - 503A Facility

HRI Pharmacy, (see National Prescription Services), Warrenville, IL - 503A Facility

Humco Holding Group, Inc., Texarkana, TX - 503A Facility

Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Admin Medical Center, Richmond, VA - 503A Facility

HV Pharmacy Inc. (dba Hunt Valley PharmaLab), Cockeysville, MD - 503A Facility

Hybrid Pharma LLC, Deerfield Beach, FL - 503B Facility

Ideal Specialty Apothecary Inc., (dba Ideal Pharmacy), Union, NJ - 503A Facility

ImprimisRx CA Inc. (dba ImprimisRx), Irvine CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Imprimis NJOF, LLC, Ledgewood, NJ - 503B Facility

ImprimisRx NJ, Ledgewood, NJ - 503A Facility

ImprimisRx Pharmacy, LLC, Folcroft, PA - 503A Facility - Out of business

INCELL Corporation, LLC, San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Infupharma, LLC (dba President Pharmacy), Hollywood, FL - 503A Facility

InfuScience Inc., Eagan, MN - 503A Facility

InfuScience a subsidiary of Bioscrip, Mount Pleasant, SC - 503A Facility

InfuScience, Inc., (dba Bioscrip Infusion Services), Chantilly, VA - 503A Facility

Infusion Options, Inc., Brooklyn, NY - 503A Facility - Out of business

Infusion Partners, LLC, Canfield, OH - 503A Facility

Infusion Partners (subsidiary of BioScrip), Sharpsburg, PA - 503A Facility

Infusion System of SW Florida Inc. (dba Myerlee Pharmacy), Fort Myers, FL - 503A Facility

Infusion Treatment Center, dba ITC Compounding, Castle Rock, CO - 503A Facility

Innovative Compounding Pharmacy, Folsom, CA - 503A Facility

Innovation Compounding, Inc. Kennesaw, GA - 503A Facility

Innovative Intrathecal Solutions, Inc. (dba Innovative Compounding Pharmacy), Murrieta, CA - 503A Facility

Innovative Medicine LLC, Long Island City, NY - 503A Facility

Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, Addison, TX - 503A Facility

Insight Pharmacy, Havertown, PA - 503A Facility

Intact Pharmaceuticals, LLC, New Milford, CT - 503B Facility - Out of business

IntegraDose Compounding Services, LLC, Minneapolis, MN - 503B Facility

Integrated Health Concepts Inc. (dba Conversio Health), San Luis Obispo, CA - 503A Facility

Intermountain Medical Center, Murray, UT - 503A Facility

Intrathecal Compounding Specialist, LLC, Scott, LA - 503A Facility

Inventive Infusion Solutions, LP, San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

In Your Atmosphere Holdings LLC (dba Highland Pharmacy) Santa Fe, NM - 503A Facility

Ionia Pharmacy, Tustin, CA - 503A Facility

Irmat Pharmacy (see Park Irmat Corp.) New York, NY - 503A Facility

Isomeric Pharmacy Solutions, LLC, Salt Lake City, UT - 503A Facility - Out of business

Isorx, Corp., Richmond, CA - 503A Facility

IV Solutions of Lubbock (see Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corporation), Lubbock, TX - 503A Facility

I.V. Specialty, Ltd. Austin, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

J & F International Inc. (dba Alexandria Medical Arts Pharmacy & Compounding Laboratory), Alexandria, VA - 503A Facility

Jack P. Herick Inc. (dba Glades Drugs), Pahokee, FL - 503A Facility

Jacobs Pills Inc. (dba The Healthy Choice Apothecary), Elmsford, NY - 503A Facility

Jajco Inc. (dba Anchor Drugs Pharmacy), South San Francisco, CA - 503A Facility

JCB Laboratories, LLC, Wichita, KS - 503A Facility - Out of business

JD & SN Inc. (dba Moses Lake Professional Pharmacy), Moses Lake, WA - 503A Facility

Jeffreys Drug Store, Canonsburg, PA - 503A Facility

Joe Wise Pharmacy, Inc., (dba Wise Pharmacy), Littleton, CO - 503A Facility - Out of business

John Hollis Pharmacy, (see John W. Hollis, Inc.), Nashville, TN - 503A Facility

John W. Hollis, Inc. (dba John Hollis Pharmacy), Nashville, TN - 503A Facility

John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility

John's Pharmacy, Inc., (dba The Sullivan Pharmacy), Sullivan, IL - 503A Facility

John’s Pharmacy LLLP, Cape Girardeau, MO - 503A Facility

Johnson Compounding and Wellness, (see Merissa Corp.), Waltham, MA - 503A Facility

Johnson Memorial Cancer Center, Enfield, CT - 503A Facility

Jones Drug Company, Inc., (dba Reed's Compounding Pharmacy), Tucson, AZ - 503A Facility

Jubilant DraxImage Radiopharmacies, Inc., (dba Triad Isotopes, Inc.), Kansas City, MO - 503A Facility

Jubilant HollisterStier, LLC, Spokane, WA - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Jungle Jim's Pharmacy, Fairfield, OH - 503A Facility

J.W. Platt, RPh LLC. (dba The Wellness Pharmacy), Winchester, VA - 503A Facility

Kalman Health & Wellness, Inc. (dba Essential Wellness Pharma), Peoria, IL - 503A Facility

Kelley-Ross Compounding Pharmacy, Seattle, WA - 503A Facility

Key Compounding Pharmacy (see Puget Sound Drug Corporation), Federal Way, WA - 503A Facility

Keystone Pharmacy, Grand Rapids, MI - 503A Facility

Keystone Rx LLC, Bensalem, PA - 503A Facility

Kings Park Slope, Inc., Brooklyn, NY - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Kohana Pharmacy and Center for Regenerative Medicine Inc., San Luis Obispo, CA - 503A Facility

Kohll's Compounding, Omaha, NE - 503A Facility

Kona Community Hospital Pharmacy, (see Hawaii Health Systems Corporation), Kealakekua, HI - 503A Facility

KRS Global Biotechnology, Inc. Boca Raton, FL - 503B Facility

Ladd Family Pharmacy LLC, Boise, ID - 503A Facility

Lato Drug Company, Inc. (dba Post Haste Pharmacy), Hollywood, FL - 503A Facility

La Vita Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, San Diego, CA - 503A Facility

Lee and Company (dba Lee Pharmacy, Inc.), Fort Smith, AR - 503A Facility - Out of business

Lee Pharmacy, Inc. (see Lee and Company), Fort Smith, AR - 503A Facility

LeeSar, Inc., Fort Myers, FL - 503B Facility

Lee Silsby Compounding Pharmacy, (see Gipsco Investment Corp.), Cleveland Heights, OH - 503A Facility

Leiter's Cambrian Park Drugs, Inc., (dba Leiter's Compounding Pharmacy), 1700 Park Avenue, San Jose, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Leiter's Compounding, 17 Great Oaks Blvd., San Jose, CA - 503A Facility

Leiter's Compounding Pharmacy, (see Leiter's Cambrian Park Drugs, Inc.), San Jose, CA - 503A Facility

Leiter's Health, (see Denver Solutions, LLC), Englewood, CO - 503A Facility

Liberty Drug and Surgical, Chatham, NJ - 503A Facility

Life Science Pharmacy, Inc., Harriman, NY - 503A Facility

Lifetime Value Pharmacy III Inc., Santa Ana, CA - 503A Facility

Lincare, Inc. (dba United Medical Home Infusion), Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility

Lloyd Central Compounding Pharmacy, (see Portland Compounding Pharmacy, LLC), Portland, OR - 503A Facility

Loop Pharmacy & Home Medical, Saint Albans, WV - 503A Facility

Louisville Pharmacy (see Spoonamore Drug Co., Inc.), Louisville, KY - 503A Facility

Lowlite Investments, Inc. (dba Olympia Pharmacy), Orlando, FL - 503A Facility

Warning Letter (02/18/2014)

Firm Press Release: Lowlite Investments, Inc. d/b/a Olympia Pharmacy Announces a Voluntary Multi-State Recall of All Sterile Compounded Products Compounded Between December 17, 2012, and March 27, 2013, Due to Concerns About Sterility Assurance (05/29/2013)

483 Issued 03/21/2013 (PDF - 717KB)

Lowlyn Pharmacies, Inc. (dba Red Cross Drug), Blanchard, OK - 503A Facility

Lynnfield Drug, Inc. (dba Freedom Fertility Pharmacy), Byfield, MA - 503A Facility

M Drug, LLC, (dba Northern Light Pharmacy), Bangor, ME - 503A Facility

Maag Prescription Center LLC, Pocatello, ID - 503A Facility

Madison Drugs (see Service First Pharmacies, Inc.), Huntsville, AL - 503A Facility

Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC, Astoria, NY - 503A Facility

Maimonides Medical Center-Pharmacy, Brooklyn, NY - 503A Facility

Main Street Family Pharmacy, Newbern, TN - 503A Facility - Out of business

FDA Press Release: FDA resolves criminal and civil actions against Main Street Family Pharmacy (12/04/2014)

483 Issued 06/11/2013 (PDF - 873KB)

FDA Statement: Update on Main Street Family Pharmacy Products: Samples of injectable methylprednisolone acetate test positive for microbial contamination (06/06/2013; Updated 06/12/2014; Updated 06/13/2014)

Firm Press Release: Main Street Family Pharmacy, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Sterile Compounded Products (05/28/2013)

FDA Press Release: FDA alerts health care providers of adverse reactions associated with steroid injections from Main Street Family Pharmacy in Tennessee (05/24/2013)

Maitland Labs of Central Florida, Orlando, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Malley's Compounding Pharmacy, (see Columbia River Pharmacy, LLC), Richland, WA - 503A Facility

Malanda, Inc., (dba Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy), Somerset, NJ - 503A Facility

Maplerose Enterprises, LLC (dba Pencol Pharmacy), Denver, CO - 503A Facility

Mark Drugs Pharmacy, (see Snyder Mark Drugs Roselle, Inc.), Roselle, IL - 503A Facility

Marlborough Hospital, Marlborough, MA

Martin Avenue Pharmacy, Inc., Naperville, IL - 503A Facility

Maryland Specialty and Compounding, LLC dba Professional Arts Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD - 503A Facility - Ceased sterile compounding

MasterPharm LLC. Richmond Hill, NY - 503A Facility - Out of business

Matthew 7:25 Inc, (dba Thrive Pharmacy), Jacksonville, FL - 503A Facility

Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corporation, (dba IV Solutions of Lubbock), Lubbock TX - 503A Facility

Mayo Clinic Pharmacy, Rochester, MN - 503A Facility

McAlister Drug Corporation, (dba Conrad-Marr Drug), Yukon, OK - 503A Facility

McGuff Compounding Pharmacy Services, Inc., Santa Ana, CA - 503A Facility

MD Custom Rx, (see Brookfield Prescription Center), Brookfield, WI - 503A Facility

Med 4 Home Inc., (dba Med 4 Home Pharmacy), Kansas City, MO - 503A Facility

Medaus, Inc., Birmingham, AL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Medcraft LLC, Mounds, OK - 503A Facility - Out of business

Medi-Fare Drug & Home Health Center, Inc., Blacksburg, SC - 503B Facility

Medi-Home Infusion Pharmacy, Irmo, SC - 503A Facility

Medical Center Pharmacy, Inc., Cleveland, TN - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Medicine Store Pharmacy, Inc., (dba RXPress Pharmacy), Fort Worth, TX - 503A Facility

MedisourceRx, Los Alamitos, CA - 503B Facility

Medistat RX, LLC, (see Newman Inc.), Foley, AL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Meditech Laboratories, Inc., Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility

Medlife Pharmacy and Compounding, Inc., Irvine, CA - 503A Facility

Medoz Pharmacy of Polk, Inc., Davenport, FL - 503A Facility - Ceased sterile compounding

MedPark Pharmacy, Annapolis, MD - 503A Facility

MedPrep Consulting, Tinton Falls, NJ - 503A Facility - Out of business

Meds IV, (see Advanced Specialty Pharmacy), Bessemer, AL - 503A Facility

MedScript Compounding Pharmacy, (see D&D Pharma, LLC), Noblesville, IN - 503A Facility

Med Shop Total Care, Inc., Longview, TX - 503A Facility

Merissa Corp., (dba Johnson Compounding and Wellness), Waltham, MA - 503A Facility

Meta Pharmacy Services, (see Barclay Luke & Pillai Specialty Pharmacy PLLC), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Metro Drugs 3rd Avenue Corp, New York, NY - 503A Facility

MFP Limited (dba Prescription Lab Compounding Pharmacy), Tucson, AZ - 503A Facility

Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor, MI - 503A Facility

Miller’s Health Mart Pharmacy, (see D&S Enterprises, LLC), Vero Beach, FL - 503A Facility

Millers of Wyckoff, Inc., Wyckoff, NJ - 503A Facility

Mills Pharmacy at McCalla, McCalla, AL - 503A Facility

Montana Compounding Pharmacy dba Montana Compounding Pharmacy and Wellness Center, Missoula, MT - 503A Facility

Mooney's Pharmacy Inc., Johnson City, TN - 503A Facility

Moore's Compounding Pharmacy, Corpus Christi, TX - 503A Facility

Moore's Pharmacy Inc., Sinton, TX - 503A Facility

Morton Drug Company (dba Morton LTC), Neenah, WI - 503A Facility

Moses Lake Professional Pharmacy, (see JD & SN Inc.), Moses Lake, WA - 503A Facility

MPRX Inc., dba Medical Park Pharmacy, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Murray Avenue Apothecary, Pittsburgh, PA - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Myerlee Pharmacy, (see Infusion System of SW Florida), Fort Myers, FL - 503A Facility

Mytilini Enterprises LLC, (see Bedford Pharmacy Inc.), Bedford, NH - 503A Facility

Nanobots Healthcare, LLC, (dba Assurance Infusion), Houston, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

National Central Pharmacy, (see Abilene Nuclear LLC), Abilene, TX - 503A Facility

National Prescription Services Inc., (dba HRI Pharmacy), Warrenville, IL - 503A Facility

Nature's Pharmacy and Compounding Center, Asheville, NC - 503A Facility - Out of business

Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha, NE - 503A Facility

Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, DE - 503A Facility

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, West Columbia, SC - 503B Facility

New England Compounding Center, Framingham, MA - 503A Facility

New England Home Therapies, Inc., Southborough, MA - 503A Facility

New England Life Care, Inc., Portland, ME - 503A Facility

New England Life Care, Inc., (dba Advanced Compounding Solutions), Woburn, MA - 503B Facility

New Era Pharmacy, LLC, (see Pharmacy Acquisition Co., LLC), Portland, OR - 503A Facility

Newman Inc., (dba Medistat RX, LLC), Foley, AL - 503A Facility

New Vitalis Pharmacy, LLC, (dba New Vitalis Pharmacy), Louisville, KY - 503A Facility

Nora Apothecary and Alternative Therapies, Inc., (dba Rx Compounding Inc.), Indianapolis, IN - 503A Facility

Northern Light Pharmacy, (see M Drug, LLC), Bangor, ME - 503A Facility

Northern New England Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Eastern States Compounding Pharmacy), Littleton, NH - 503A Facility

North Laurel Discount Drug, Inc., (dba Quinn Pharmacy), Laurel, MS - 503A Facility

Northwest Compounding Pharmacy, (see Hiers Enterprises, LLC), Roseburg, OR - 503A Facility

Nubratori Inc. dba Nubratori Rx, Torrance, CA - 503B Facility

Nutrishare Inc., Louisville, KY - 503A Facility

NuVision Pharmacy, (see Downing Labs, LLC), Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

Oakdell Pharmacy, Inc., San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

O'Brien Pharmacy, Mission, KS - 503A Facility

Olympia Pharmacy, (see Lowlite Investments, Inc.), Orlando, FL - 503A Facility

Olympia Pharmacy, (see OPS International, Inc.), Orlando, FL - 503B Facility

OncoMed (Onco 360), (see Sina LLC), Great Neck, NY - 503A Facility

One Way Drug, LLC, (dba Partell Specialty Pharmacy), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility

OPS International, Inc., (dba Olympia Pharmacy), Orlando, FL - 503B Facility

Option Care, Wood Dale, IL - 503A Facility

Option Care, Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Option Care Enterprises, Inc., (dba Option Care), Little Rock, AR - 503A Facility

Option Care Enterprises, Columbia, MD - 503A Facility

Option Care Enterprises Inc. Everett WA - 503A Facility

Option Care, Inc., San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

Optum Compounding Services, LLC, Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Oregon Compounding Centers, Inc., (dba Creative Compounds), Wilsonville, OR - 503A Facility - Out of business

Orsini Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., (dba Orsini Healthcare), Elk Grove Village, IL - 503A Facility

OSRX, Inc., Missoula, MT - 503A Facility

OurPharma LLC, Fayetteville, AR - 503B Facility

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shreveport, LA - 503A Facility

Owl Tri State Pharmacy, (see Chastains, Inc.), Clarkston, WA - 503A Facility

Pacific Healthcare, Inc., (see BBS Pharmacy), Bellflower, CA - 503A Facility

Pacifica Pharmacy, Torrance, CA - 503A Facility

Pacifico National Inc., (dba Amex Pharmacy), Melbourne, FL - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Pallimed Solutions, Inc., Woburn, MA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Palm Beach Compounding, (see DNA Pharmacy Services, Inc.), Jupiter, FL - 503A Facility

Panorama Compounding Pharmacy, Lake Balboa, CA - 503A Facility

Paradigm Healthcare Solutions, LLC, (dba Athena Pharmacy), Mount Juliet, TN - 503A Facility

Park Compounding, (see South Coast Specialty Compounding, Inc.), Irvine, CA - 503A Facility

Park Compounding Pharmacy, (see Chen Shwezin, Inc.), Westlake Village, CA - 503A Facility

Park Infusioncare LP (dba Preferred Homecare), Dallas, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Park Infusioncare LP (dba Preferred Homecare), Houston, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Park Irmat Corp. (dba Irmat Pharmacy), New York, NY - 503A Facility

Partell Specialty Pharmacy, (see One Way Drug, LLC), Las Vegas NV - 503A Facility

Partners in Care Inc., Gainesville, GA - 503A Facility

Pathway Pharmacy, (see Avenue Pharmacy, Inc.), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

Pavilion Compounding Pharmacy, Atlanta, GA - 503A Facility

PCP LV LLC, (dba Pinnacle Compounding Pharmacy), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pencol Pharmacy, (see Maplerose Enterprises, LLC), Denver, CO - 503A Facility

Pensacola Apothecary Inc., (dba Everwell Specialty Pharmacy), Pensacola, FL - 503A Facility

Pentec Health, Inc., 9 Creek Parkway, Boothwyn, PA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pentec Health, Inc., 4 Creek Parkway, Boothwyn, PA - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

People's Custom Rx and Clinical Care, LLC, Memphis, TN - 503A Facility

People's Pharmacy, Inc. #1, Austin, TX - 503A Facility

People's Pharmacy, Inc. #2, Austin, TX - 503A Facility

Perry Drugs Inc., Overland Park, KS - 503A Facility

Pharmaceutical Care Solutions dba Pharmacy Solutions, Ann Arbor, MI - 503A Facility

Pharmaceutic Labs, LLC, Albany, NY - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Acquisition Co., LLC, (dba NewEra Pharmacy, LLC), Portland, OR - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Associates, Inc., Huntington, WV - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Compounding Specialties, Dallas, TX - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Creations, Randolph, NJ - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Doctors Enterprises (dba Zion Clinical Pharmacy), Hallandale Beach, FL - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Plus, Inc. (dba Vital Care Compounder LLC), Hattiesburg, MS - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Resources Incorporated, Denver, CO - 503A Facility

Pharmacy Specialists of Central FL Inc., (dba Pharmacy Specialists), Altamonte Springs, FL - 503A Facility

Pharmagen Laboratories, Inc, Stamford, CT - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pharmagen Laboratories, Silver Spring, MD - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pharmakon Compounding Pharmacy Inc., Noblesville, IN - 503A Facility

Pharmakon Long Term Care Pharmacy Inc., Noblesville, IN - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Noblesville, IN - 503A Facility - Out of business

PharmaLogic CSP, Inc., Bridgeport, WV - 503A Facility - Out of business

Pharmaview, Inc., (dba Far Hills Pharmacy), Bedminster, NJ - 503A Facility

Pharmcore Inc. (dba Hallandale Pharmacy), Hallandale, FL - 503A Facility

Pharm D Solutions, LLC, Houston, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

FDA Press Release: Federal court enters consent decree against Texas compounder, Pharm D Solutions, LLC to cease the manufacturing of drugs intended to be sterile due to insanitary conditions (05/22/2019)

FDA Statement: FDA Alerts Health Care Professionals and Patients not to Use Sterile Drug Products from Pharm D Solutions (11/19/2018)

Firm Press Release: Pharm D Solutions, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of all Sterile Compounded Drugs Due to A Potential Lack of Sterility Assurance (9/10/2018)

483 Issued 08/28/2018 (PDF - 4.5MB)

Warning Letter (12/08/2016)

483 Issued 06/05/2015 (PDF - 585KB)

PharMEDium Services, LLC, Lake Forest, IL - 503A Facility

PharMEDium Services, LLC, Cleveland, MS - 503A Facility

PharMEDium Services LLC, Dayton, NJ - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

PharMEDium Services LLC, Edison, NJ - 503A Facility - Out of business

PharMEDium Services LLC, Memphis, TN - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

PharMEDium Service, Inc., Sugar Land, TX - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

PharMerica LLC, Indianapolis, IN - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

PharmScript LLC, Somerset, NJ - 503A Facility

Physician Preferred Medical, LLC, (dba PPM Pharmacy), Oklahoma City, OK - 503A Facility

Piedmont Hospital, Inc., (dba Phcy-Corp), Atlanta, GA - 503A Facility

Pine Pharmaceuticals, Tonawanda, NY - 503B Facility

Pine Pharmacy and Home Care Products Center, Inc., (dba Pine Pharmacy), Williamsville, NY - 503A Facility

Pinnacle Compounding, Missoula, MT - 503A Facility

Pinnacle Compounding Pharmacy, (see PCP LV LLC), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility - Out of business

Plainsboro Pharmacy, Plainsboro, NJ - 503A Facility

Portage Pharmacy, Inc., Portage, MI - 503A Facility

Portland Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Lloyd Central Compounding Pharmacy), Portland, OR - 503A Facility

Post Haste Pharmacy, (see Lato Drug Company), Hollywood, FL - 503A Facility

Potter’s House Apothecary, Inc., Peoria, AZ - 503A Facility

Poulsbo Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Cascade Specialty Pharmacy), Poulsbo, WA - 503A Facility

PPM Pharmacy, (see Physician Preferred Medical, LLC), Oklahoma City, OK - 503A Facility

PrecisionMed Pharmacy, Tampa, FL - 503A Facility

Precision Pharmacy Center, LLC, Brea, CA - 503A Facility - Out of business

Preckshot Professional Pharmacy, (see Central Illinois Compounding, Inc.), Peoria Heights, IL - 503A Facility

Preferred Homecare, (see Park Infusioncare LP), Houston, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Premier Pharmacy Labs, Inc., (dba Rx Nations), Weeki Wachee, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Premier Pharmacy Services, (see Good Health Inc.), Baldwin Park, CA - 503A Facility

Prescription Alternatives, Inc., Frisco, CO - 503A Facility

Prescription Dispensing Laboratories, Inc. dba PD Labs, Cedar Park, TX - 503A Facility

Prescription Lab Compounding Pharmacy, (see MFP Limited), Tucson, AZ - 503A Facility

Prescription Labs, Inc. (dba Greenpark Compounding Pharmacy), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

President Pharmacy, (see Infupharma LLC), Hollywood, FL - 503A Facility

Professional Arts Pharmacy, Baltimore, MD - 503A Facility

Professional Arts Pharmacy, (see Compounding Pharmacies of Louisiana Inc.) Lafayette, LA - 503A Facility

Professional Compounding Pharmacy, (see Health Solutions Pharmacy Center, Inc.), Corvallis, OR - 503A Facility

Professional Partners Inc./ Westcliff Compounding Pharmacy, Newport Beach, CA - 503A Facility

Professional Pharmacy Services, Inc. (dba Good Day Pharmacy), Longmont, CO - 503A Facility

Promise Pharmacy, LLC, Palm Harbor, FL - 503A Facility

Providence Health and Services Washington, (dba Providence Infusion Hospital Services), Tukwila, WA - 503B Facility

Puget Sound Drug Corporation, (dba Key Compounding Pharmacy), Federal Way, WA - 503A Facility

Pure Pharmacy, (see Front Door Pharmacy), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Qualgen LLC, Edmond, OK - 503B Facility

Queens Express Pharmacy, Jackson Heights, NY - 503A Facility - Out of business

Quinn Pharmacy, (see North Laurel Discount Drug, Inc.), Laurel, MS - 503A Facility

QuVa Pharma, Inc., Bloomsbury, NJ - 503B Facility

QuVa Pharma, Inc. Sugar Land, TX - 503B Facility

QuVa Pharma Inc. Temple, TX - 503B Facility

R & R Compounding Pharmacy, (dba Talon Compounding Pharmacy), San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

RAM Pharma, Inc., Idaho Falls, ID - 503A Facility

Rancho Park Compounding Pharmacy, (see Sanders Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Los Angeles, CA - 503A Facility

Randol Mill Pharmacy, Arlington, TX - 503A Facility

Ranier’s Compounding Laboratory, Jeannette, PA - 503A Facility

RC Compounding Services, LLC, Poland, OH - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

RC Outsourcing LLC, Lowellville, OH - 503B Facility

Red Cross Drug, (see Lowlyn Pharmacies, Inc.), Blanchard, OK - 503A Facility

Red Mountain Compounding Pharmacy, (see First Royal Care Co. LLC), Mesa, AZ - 503A Facility

Reed Pharmacy, Inc., Sterling, KS - 503A Facility

Reed's Compounding Pharmacy, (see Jones Drug Company, Inc.), Tucson, AZ - 503A Facility

Region Care, Inc., Great Neck, NY - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Reliable Drug Pharmacy, San Francisco, CA - 503A Facility

Reliant Pharmacy, (see Yeung Business Solutions), Southbury, CT - 503A Facility

Resource Optimization & Innovation LLC, Springfield MO - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Revive RX LLC, dba Revive RX Pharmacy, Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Right Value Drug Store, Inc., (dba Carie Boyd’s Prescription Shop), Hurst, TX - 503B Facility

Riverpoint Pharmacy, (see First Pharma Associates LLC), Spokane, WA - 503A Facility

Rocky Mountain Pharmacy Inc, Bozeman MT - 503A Facility

Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence, RI - 503A Facility

Rushmore Compounding Pharmacy), (see CSRX Inc.), Rapid City, SD - 503A Facility

RX3 Pharmacy, (see RxSouth, LLC), Chester, VA - 503A Facility

Rx Compounding Inc., (see Nora Apothecary and Alternative Therapies, Inc.), Indianapolis, IN - 503A Facility

Rx Formulations, (dba Zions RX Formulations), Mesa, AZ - 503A Facility

Rx Nations, (see Premier Pharmacy Labs, Inc.), Weeki Wachee, FL - 503A Facility

RXPress Pharmacy, (see Medicine Store Pharmacy, Inc.), Fort Worth, TX - 503A Facility

RXQ Compounding, LLC, Athens, OH - 503B Facility

RxSouth, LLC, (dba RX3 Pharmacy), Chester, VA - 503A Facility

Rxtra Solutions, (see Beacon Hill Medical Pharmacy), Southfield, MI - 503A Facility

Rye Beach Pharmacy, Inc., Rye, NY - 503A Facility

Safeway, Inc., San Jose, CA - 503A Facility

Saint John's Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Santa Monica, CA - 503A Facility

Sanders Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba Rancho Park Compounding Pharmacy), Los Angeles, CA - 503A Facility

San Diego Compounding Pharmacy, San Diego, CA - 503A Facility

San Jose Compounding Pharmacy, (see White House Pharmacy, Inc.), San Jose, CA - 503A Facility

SaveWay Compounding Pharmacy, Inc., Newark, DE - 503A Facility

SBH Medical LTD., Worthington, OH - 503A Facility

SCA Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Little Rock, AR - 503B Facility

SCA Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Windsor, CT - 503B Facility

Sewaren Innovative Pharmaceutical Packaging dba SIPP, Avenel, NJ - 503A Facility - Out of business

Sentara Enterprises, Chesapeake, VA - 503A Facility

Service First Pharmacies, Inc. (dba Madison Drugs), Huntsville, AL - 503A Facility

Sharp Drugs, Inc., West Hampton Beach, NY - 503A Facility

Shertech Pharmacy, LLC, Kernersville, NC - 503A Facility

Shertech Pharmacy, Easley, SC - 503A Facility

Shiraz Specialty Pharmacy Inc. (dba Axis Pharmacy Northwest), Mountlake Terrace, WA - 503A Facility

Sina LLC, (dba OncoMed (Onco 360)), Great Neck, NY - 503A Facility

Sincerus Florida LLC, Pompano Beach FL - 503A Facility

Snyder Mark Drugs Roselle, Inc. (dba Mark Drugs Pharmacy), Roselle, IL - 503A Facility

Solaris Pharmacy, Inc., Decatur, TX - 503A Facility

Soleo Health, (see Biomed PA Inc.), Sharon Hill, PA - 503A Facility

South Coast Specialty Compounding, Inc., (dba Park Compounding), Irvine, CA - 503A Facility

Southern California Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, San Diego, CA - 503A Facility

Specialty Compounding, LLC, Cedar Park, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

Specialty Medicine Compounding Pharmacy, P.C., South Lyon, MI - 503A Facility - Out of business

Spoonamore Drug Co., Inc., (dba Louisville Pharmacy), Louisville, KY - 503A Facility

SSM Health Care St. Louis, (dba SSM St. Clare Health Center), Fenton, MO - 503B Facility

SSM St. Clare Health Center, (see SSM Health Care St. Louis), Fenton, MO - 503A Facility

Stanley Specialty Pharmacy Compounding and Wellness Center, Charlotte, NC - 503A Facility

STAQ Pharma, Inc., Denver, CO - 503B Facility

SterRx, Plattsburgh, NY - 503B Facility

Steven's Pharmacy, Costa Mesa, CA - 503A Facility

Stewart Compounding Pharmacy, Fayetteville, NC - 503A Facility

Stokes Healthcare Inc., (dba Stokes Pharmacy), Mount Laurel, NJ - 503B Facility

Stonegate Pharmacy LP, Austin TX - 503A Facility

Stone Oak Pharmacy LP, San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

Strohecker's Pharmacy, Portland, OR - 503A Facility - Out of business

Summerton Drugs Compounding and Dispensary LLC dba Summerton Drugs, Summerton, SC - 503A Facility

Surgery Pharmacy Services, Inc., Chattanooga, TN - 503A Facility

Synergy Pharmacy Services, Palm Harbor, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Synthetopes, Inc., Conway, SC - 503A Facility

Tailor Made Compounding, LLC, Nicholasville, KY - 503A Facility

Tailstorm Health, Inc., Chandler, AZ - 503B Facility

Talon Compounding Pharmacy, (see R & R Compounding Pharmacy), San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

Talon Pharmacy of Boerne, (see Vita Pharmacy, LLC), Boerne, TX - 503A Facility

Techni Med, Inc., (dba The Compounder), Aurora, IL - 503A Facility

The Apothecary Shoppe, LLC, Tulsa, OK - 503A Facility

The Compounder, (see Techni Med, Inc.), Aurora, IL - 503A Facility

The Compounding Pharmacy, Hickory, NC - 503A Facility

The Compounding Pharmacy of America, Knoxville, TN - 503A Facility

The Compounding Pharmacy of Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, CA - 503A Facility

The Compounding Shop, St. Petersburg, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

The Medicine Shoppe, (see Wood's Pharmacy, Inc.), Boones Mill, VA - 503A Facility

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Port Charlotte, FL - 503A Facility

The Pet Apothecary LLC, Milwaukee, WI - 503A Facility

The Prescription Center, Fayetteville, NC - 503A Facility

FDA Press Release: FDA Alerts Health Care Professionals and Patients not to Use Products from the Prescription Center Pharmacy in Fayetteville, N.C. (04/02/2015)

NCBOP Press Release: North Carolina Board of Pharmacy Announces a Recall of All Lots of Non‐ Sterile and Sterile Products Compounded, Repackaged, and Distributed by Prescription Center Between September 10, 2014 and March 10, 2015 Due to Lack of Sterility, Potency, and Stability Assurance (04/01/2015)

The Ritedose Corporation, Columbia, SC - 503A Facility

The Sullivan Pharmacy, (see John's Pharmacy, Inc.), Sullivan, IL - 503A Facility

The Wellness Center Pharmacy, Inc., (dba Designer Drugs), Chattanooga, TN - 503A Facility

The Wellness Corner, Prairieville, LA - 503A Facility

The Wellness Pharmacy, LLC, (see J.W. Platt, RPh LLC.), Winchester, VA - 503A Facility

Thrifty White Drug #762, Minneapolis, MN - 503A Facility

Thrive Pharmacy, (see Matthew 7:25 Inc), Jacksonville, FL - 503A Facility

Tiberius, Inc., dba Custom Scripts Pharmacy, Wesley Chapel, FL - 503A Facility

Total Pharmacy Services, Houma, LA - 503A Facility

Total Vein Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Total Vein Pharmacy), Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Tower Pharmacy and Compounding, (see Botrosons Pharmaceutical Inc.), Mission Viejo, CA - 503A Facility

Town and Country Compounding and Consultation Services LLC, Ridgewood, NJ - 503A Facility

Town Total Compounding Center, Melville, NY - 503A Facility

Transdermal Therapeutics, Inc., Birmingham, AL - 503A Facility

Triad Isotopes, Inc., (see Jubilant Draximage Radiopharmacies, Inc.), Kansas City, MO - 503A Facility

Triad Rx, Inc., Daphne, AL - 503A Facility

Triangle Compounding, Cary, NC - 503A Facility - De-registered as an Outsourcing Facility

Tri-Coast Pharmacy Inc., Juno Beach, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Tri-Med, Inc., (dba Advanced Care Infusion-Shelby), Shelby Township, MI - 503A Facility

Trinity Care Solutions (see Franck's Lab, Inc.), Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

Trone Health Services, Inc. (Medicap Pharmacy), Meridian, ID - 503A Facility

TSDR Pharmacy, Inc. (dba brandMD Skin Care), Chatsworth, CA - 503A Facility

UCSF Home Therapy Services, San Francisco, CA - 503A Facility

Unique Pharmaceutical, Ltd., Temple, TX - 503A Facility - Out of business

United Pharmacy, LLC, West Palm Beach, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

University Compounding Pharmacy, (see Diversified Pharmacy Inc.), Troy, MI - 503A Facility

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI - 503A Facility

University of Washington Medical Center Inpatient Pharmacy, Seattle, WA - 503A Facility

University Pharmacy, Inc., Salt Lake City, UT - 503A Facility

University Rx Specialties Inc., San Diego, CA - 503A Facility

US Compounding Inc., Conway, AR - 503A Facility - Out of business

US Specialty Formulations LLC, Bethlehem, PA - 503B Facility

VA New Jersey Health Care System, East Orange, NJ - 503A Facility

Valgene Incorporated, (dba Cape Drugs), Annapolis, MD - 503A Facility

Vann Healthcare Services, Inc., Glasgow, KY - 503A Facility

Vasco Pharmacy (see Vitalab Pharmacy, Incorporated), Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility

Village Compounding Pharmacy, Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Village Fertility Pharmacy, Inc., Waltham, MA - 503A Facility

Village Pharmacy, Allentown, NJ - 503A Facility

Vita Pharmacy, LLC, (dba Talon Pharmacy of Boerne), Boerne, TX - 503A Facility

Vitalab Pharmacy, Incorporated (dba Vasco Pharmacy), Phoenix, AZ - 503A Facility

Vital Care Compounder LLC, (see Pharmacy Plus, Inc.), Hattiesburg, MS - 503A Facility

Vital Care of Dickson, Dickson, TN - 503A Facility

Vital Rx, Inc. dba Atlantic Pharmacy and Compounding, Pompano Beach, FL - 503A Facility - Out of business

Warning Letter (09/26/2018)

483 Issued 7/25/2017 (PDF - 945 KB)

Firm Press Release: Vital Rx, Inc. d/b/a Atlantic Pharmacy and Compounding Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of all Compounded Injectable Prescription Medications Due to Lack of Sterility Assurance (08/17/2017)

FDA Statement: FDA Alerts Health Care Professionals and Patients not to Use Sterile Drug Products from Vital Rx, dba Atlantic Pharmacy and Compounding (08/10/2017)

W & C (dba The Apothecary), Sartell, MN - 503A Facility

Walgreens Home Care, Inc. dba Walgreens Infusion Services, San Antonio, TX - 503A Facility

Walgreens Infusion Services, Houston, TX - 503A Facility

Walter's Pharmacy, Allentown, PA - 503A Facility

Weatherford Compounding Pharmacy, LLC, Weatherford, TX - 503A Facility

Wedgewood Connect, LLC, San Jose, CA - 503B Facility

Wedgewood Village Pharmacy, Inc., Swedesboro, NJ - 503A Facility

Well Care Discount Pharmacy LLC, (dba Well Care Compounding Pharmacy), Las Vegas, NV - 503A Facility

Wellcare Rx Investments, (dba Denson's Specialty Pharmacy), Wheaton, IL - 503A Facility

Wellness Pharmacy, Inc., Birmingham, AL - 503A Facility

WellRx, LLC (dba HomeRx, LLC), Wheaton, IL - 503A Facility

Wells Pharmacy Network, LLC, Ocala, FL - 503A Facility

Wells Pharmacy Network LLC, Dyersburg, TN - 503B Facility

Wells Pharma of Houston LLC, Houston, TX - 503B Facility

West Coast Nuclear Pharmacy, LLC, Tampa, FL - 503A Facility

Western Drug Inc. dba Western Drug and General Store, Springerville, AZ - 503A Facility

Westlab Pharmacy, Inc., (dba Westlab Pharmacy), Gainesville, FL - 503A Facility

White House Pharmacy, Inc., (dba San Jose Compounding Pharmacy), San Jose, CA - 503A Facility

Wickliffe Pharmaceutical, Inc., Lexington, KY - 503A Facility

Wiley Chemists, Inc., Santa Fe, NM - 503A Facility

William R. Grace M.D. P. C., New York, NY - 503A Facility

Wingate's Pharmacy and Compounding (see Anderson Holdings Inc.), Nashua, NH - 503A Facility

Wise Pharmacy, (see Joe Wise Pharmacy, Inc.), Littleton, CO - 503A Facility

Woodland Hills Compounding Pharmacy, (see Algunas, Inc.), Woodland Hills, CA - 503A Facility

Wood's Pharmacy, Inc., (dba The Medicine Shoppe), Boones Mill, VA - 503A Facility

Yeung Business Solutions, LLC, (dba Reliant Pharmacy), Southbury, CT - 503A Facility

Zion Clinical Pharmacy, (see Pharmacy Doctors Enterprises), Hallandale Beach, FL - 503A Facility

Zions RX Formulations Services, (see Rx Formulations), Mesa, AZ - 503A Facility

Contract Testing Laboratories

Analytical Research Laboratories, (see ARL Biopharma, Inc.), Oklahoma City, OK

ARL Biopharma, Inc., (dba Analytical Research Laboratories), Oklahoma City, OK

Boston Analytical, Inc., Salem, NH

Dyna Labs, LLC, St. Louis, MO

Eagle Analytical Services, Houston, TX

Front Range Laboratories, Inc., Loveland, CO

Active Ingredient Suppliers

Darmerica LLC, Casselberry, FL

Firm Press Release: Darmerica LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Quinacrine Dihydrochloride Due to A Labeling Error (9/12/2019)

Medisca Inc., Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada, and Plattsburgh, NY

Professional Compounding Centers of America, dba PCCA, Houston, TX

Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co., Limited, China

FDA Statement: FDA Alerts Drug Makers of a Recall of Porcine Thyroid API from Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co., Limited, China (8/17/2018; updated 9/5/2018)

Suchem Laboratories, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Limited, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

FDA Statement: FDA Warns of Potential Contamination of Baclofen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient from Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co., Limited, China (12/09/2015)

