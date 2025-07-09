When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 08, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 09, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of copper Company Name: CHS, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Champion Lamb Text B30 with Power Booster

Company Announcement

CHS Inc. is voluntarily recalling seven tons of Payback® Champion Lamb Text B30 with Power Booster due to potentially elevated levels of copper.

Symptoms of copper toxicity in sheep include lethargy and anemia, grinding of teeth, thirst, off feed/poor appetite, pale to yellow mucous membranes, red/dark purple colored urine and recumbency. Death usually occurs one to two days after onset of clinical symptoms. Continued feeding of this product may result in serious illness or death. If your animals have consumed the recalled product and have these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

This product was manufactured at the CHS facility in Great Falls, Mont., and distributed to dealers in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming after February 19, 2025. The product was sold directly to dealers where end-use customers may have purchased the products.

The product is bagged in 40 lb. Payback Champion feed bags that display the Payback brand. The affected lot number and label date can be found on the feed label below the feeding directions. The following product lot number and label date are included in this recall.

Product Name Lot Number Label Date Payback® Champion Lamb Text B30 with Power Booster M#134300 02/14/25

No other lot numbers or feed products manufactured at the CHS facility in Great Falls, Mont., are involved in this voluntary recall.

After receiving a customer report claiming this product may have resulted in illness or death, the company immediately began investigating and initiated the voluntary recall of the feed identified with the above lot number as it may contain elevated levels of copper.

Customers who have purchased this product should immediately stop using it and return it to their local dealer for a full refund. Customers with questions should contact CHS at ANProducts@chsinc.com.

About CHS

CHS Inc. creates connections to empower agriculture. As a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States, CHS serves customers in 65 countries and employs approximately 10,000 people worldwide. We provide critical crop inputs, market access and risk management services that help farmers feed the world. Our diversified agronomy, grains, foods and energy businesses recorded revenues of approximately $39 billion in fiscal year 2024. CHS is committed to reducing our impact on the planet, finding and developing new solutions in agriculture and energy, and investing in ways to build a better future for our owners, customers, employees and communities.