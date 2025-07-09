For Immediate Release: July 09, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today called for increased attention to product recall communications from industry leaders involved in the manufacturing and distribution of infant formula, baby foods, and foods intended for children.

As food production and distribution systems continue to advance alongside new communication technologies, the FDA is encouraging industry to examine how they communicate with the public, and continue to work with the Agency, whenever a product is recalled.

“Today I am asking food industry leaders to join me in my commitment to radical transparency, with a focus on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of infants and children,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “Protecting our most vulnerable is not just a moral duty—it is our responsibility. For many children, infant formula is their only source of nutrition. That’s why it’s vital that we use every tool at our disposal to enhance recall communication about these products and other foods for children.”

This outreach to industry leaders amplifies and supports the FDA’s priorities and recent efforts, including Operation Stork Speed, an FDA Expert Panel on Infant Formula, and increased stakeholder engagement.

“By issuing this letter, we are taking concrete steps to help protect our nation’s children. We look forward to working with industry to increase public awareness of recalls involving infant formula, baby foods, and other foods intended for children,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Kyle Diamantas. “We will also be creating a centralized, consumer-oriented webpage on FDA.gov focused on these products, ensuring that parents and caregivers can easily access the information necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of their kids.”

These enhancements, which require increased public-private partnerships, and sufficient resources and time, will provide increased information to parents and caregivers about the foods they rely on to nourish their children.

The initiative reflects a commitment to increased collaboration with industry leaders, focused on placing the public’s needs first, empowering parents, protecting our children, and fostering a healthier future for generations to come.

