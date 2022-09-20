AZDPS Vehicle Theft Task Force, YCSO and PVPD Arrest Suspect Accused in Fraudulent Catalytic Converter Scheme

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF), the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) arrested 39-year-old Todd Dawkins, of Prescott, on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the illegal sale of stolen catalytic converters in the last 18 months.

While serving a search warrant on Dawkins’ property, investigators also seized approximately 350 catalytic converters (worth over $250,000).

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Dawkins was indicted on numerous charges related to fraudulent schemes and artifices, trafficking in stolen property, illegal control of an enterprise and money laundering.

VTTF is comprised of city, county, state law enforcement agencies participating in a concerted effort to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals and criminal organizations that profit from the theft of motor vehicles and related crimes.

The VTTF serves a vital mission on behalf of the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority (AATA) to reduce vehicle theft in Arizona by deterring criminal activity through effective and proactive enforcement, prosecution, and public awareness programs. THE VTTF is substantially funded by an annual grant from the AATA.

