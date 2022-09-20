10th Judicial District Nomination Commission seeks nominees for one ...

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill one district judge vacancy and two district magistrate judge vacancies in Johnson County.



The vacancies are due to three retirements. District Judge Paul Gurney will retire September 30, District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins will retire December 9, and District Magistrate Judge James Phelan will retire December 31.



The 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County.



Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 10th Judicial District, said individuals may apply or be nominated for the position.



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:

a resident of Johnson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Nomination process



Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the Johnson County District Court, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, online at www.kscourts.org/judges/Become-a-Judge.



One original and 15 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be delivered by noon Friday, October 14, to:



Kevin Moriarty, secretary

10th Judicial District Nominating Commission

7007 College Blvd., Ste. 430

Overland Park, KS 66211



Public interviews



The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. October 17 and 18, at the Johnson County Courthouse, 150 W Santa Fe St. Interviews are open to the public.



District judge nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan, and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; and Michael Czinege, Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park.



Find out more about the nominating commission at www.jocojnc.org/.

