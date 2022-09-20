Colby Rebel, Award-Winning International Psychic Medium/Best-Selling Author, Helps Spiritual Businesses Grow

Los Angeles’s 2022 Best Psychic, Colby Rebel, launches a new program to help Spiritual Business Owners scale their business.

After 10 years as a professional psychic medium & my experience as a tax manager, I believe I can help students transform their lives to live their purpose with success & abundance.” — Colby Rebel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a prior tax manager, Colby Rebel understands the importance of a strong business foundation and integration of professionalism within the Spiritual community. Colby is excited to launch this 1:1 coaching program catered to those striving to level up their spiritual business. Colby has managed to balance her spiritual gifts with her professional business training allowing her to be a leader within the spiritual community.

Acclaimed Psychic, Colby Rebel says, “I understand what it’s like to take that leap of faith, not knowing what’s on the other side of leaving a full-time corporate job. After 10 years as a professional psychic medium and my experience as a tax manager, I believe, with my proven plan, I can help students transform their lives to live their purpose with success and abundance.”

Professional Psychic Medium S. Sanders adds, “When you find a mentor that can see your vision and have you take a step that gets results then holds on tight because it’s going to be an amazing ride! If I was left to my own devices I would not be actively participating in my calling.”

What sets Colby apart? She personally teaches classes at both her Spirit Center in Los Angeles, CA as well as around the world. An in-person class offers the rare opportunity to study with one of the industry’s leading evidential psychic mediums and certified master spiritual teachers up close and personally.

Online Classes are a wonderful opportunity to study with one of the industry’s leading psychic mediums and a certified master spiritual teacher from the comfort of one’s home. Students receive the same expert training, advice, and guidance while learning remotely in a live online experience.

Colby also offers e-courses. These self-led instructional courses were personally designed by Colby to give one the opportunity to learn and study from anywhere in the world and on the student’s schedule. Colby offers several videos on various topics from developing intuition and psychic and medium gifts to platform demonstration.

“If you are looking to take your abilities and your business to the next level, then this program is designed for you. Colby will give you all the tools you need for growth and success. I can’t thank her enough for putting this program together! Game changer!” says T. Escobar, Professional Psychic Medium.

https://colbyrebel.com/private-spiritual-business-mentoring/

