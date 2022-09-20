Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry Hosting a Trunk Show at J.McLaughlin in Mill Valley, CA This Friday, September 23rd from 4-6pm

Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry at the 2022 Emmy Awards (Credit: Invision for the Television Academy) Erin Flynn Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry will be hosting a trunk show at J.McLaughlin in Mill Valley, CA this Friday, September 23rd from 4 - 6 pm. Owner/designer/jewelry-maker, Erin Flynn will be onsite to showcase her signature collections and select pieces from a new collection she will be debuting this fall. Erin will also discuss her custom jewelry offerings, including her stylist services, creative approach, and production process, over conversation and champagne with patrons of J.McLaughlin.

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry was recently selected as the exclusive jewelry designer for the 74th Emmy Awards® Giving Suite™ where her custom pieces were on display for celebrity presenters and winners as part of the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Emmys participation on September 12th, 2022.

This Friday’s trunk show is part of Erin’s ongoing interest and commitment to hosting regular in-store events and pop-up shops with local brands and stores in cities across the US, allowing her to meet with her clients and learn more about their stylistic desires and what inspires them. Erin is a firm believer in the importance of being able to "see fine jewelry in person...to feel it and touch it...to experience it in a way that is unique to each individual.”

Further, following the restrictions of the pandemic, Erin looks forward to creating opportunities for people to gather in person with events centered around community, the arts, jewelry, and beauty. As someone obsessed with style and design — especially jewelry — Erin loves meeting people, imbibing their sartorial style, and helping them conceptualize and create their perfect jewelry wardrobe.

A portion of all sales proceeds in September will be donated to Vital Voices, a global partnership whose work and mission is to protect human rights support economic empowerment, and advance women in the public sphere.

About Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

As a custom jewelry designer/maker for over twenty years, Erin’s first line of jewelry was sold in local boutiques and featured in national fashion and pop culture magazines such as People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. Having taken a multi-year hiatus to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin went to work at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before re-launching her jewelry line with collections that represent her elegant and timeless style, but with a modern take on traditional designs.

Recently featured in the 74th Primetime Emmys Awards, Forbes Magazine, Houston Weddings, US Weekly, E! Online, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and others, Flynn draws her greatest inspiration from making custom jewelry accessible to a wider audience, taking someone’s vision and making it come alive in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. Flynn also works as a stylist who takes a holistic approach to her clientele's accessory needs, helping them imagine, design, and create a well-considered jewelry wardrobe that reflects their personal style, interests, and passions, working with them every step of the way.