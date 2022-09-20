Sticker Mule expanding operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sticker Mule, a custom print and label company, today announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $18 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Sticker Mule creates custom stickers and decals, offering fast turnaround and easy ordering services to customers worldwide. The company also specializes in labels, magnets, buttons, packaging and more.

Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park in Gaffney, Sticker Mule is building a new 100,000-square-foot facility that will accommodate additional production capacity to meet increasing demand.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024.

QUOTES

“We are excited to grow Sticker Mule’s footprint in Cherokee County. South Carolina’s business-friendly environment, talented workforce and proximity to our growing customer base are key to our future growth plans, and we look forward to increasing our presence in the Cherokee County community.” -Sticker Mule Leadership Team

"Thanks to our talented workforce and strong business environment, South Carolina is booming. This $18 million investment and the 50 new jobs created by Sticker Mule will greatly add to this momentum and is great news for all of South Carolina." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is committed to supporting our existing business community, and Sticker Mule’s expansion is a testament that companies grow and thrive here. We look forward to their continued success in Cherokee County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Sticker Mule’s expansion in Cherokee County is a win for the Upstate. This is proof that South Carolina is the best location for businesses to grow.”-Senator Harvey S. Peeler Jr.

“We know how to make things in Cherokee County, and that’s something Sticker Mule has found out over the last two years. Our workforce continues to show its strength with expansions like this. Every one of these jobs will have impact in Cherokee County.” -Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer