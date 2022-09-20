Tax savings coming soon to eligible Purple Heart Recipients 

PHOENIX – Beginning later this month, qualified veterans will be eligible to receive a tax exemption for a vehicle or trailer.

A change to state law approved in the most recent Arizona legislative session will grant a full VLT exemption to a Purple Heart recipient that was honorably discharged from military service on one vehicle or trailer beginning September 24, 2022. Proof of honorable discharge and award of a Purple Heart Medal is required.

“The Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division is proud to support our veterans,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “This new VLT exemption is another way to honor and show our gratitude to those veterans wounded in combat defending our freedom.”

The Purple Heart VLT Exemption can be used on one vehicle and a customer may also apply another applicable VLT exemption, such as the 100% disabled veteran VLT exemption, to other vehicles the customer owns.

The qualified individual’s name must be on the title. To see if you qualify for this exemption, visit azdot.gov.

Customers can schedule in-office appointments at azmvdnow.gov, the primary online portal for MVD customers. In addition to offering the ability to schedule in-office appointments, AZ MVD Now also allows customers to complete more than two-thirds of all MVD transactions and services, potentially taking away the need to visit an office for many customers.