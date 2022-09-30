Code Name Arc Angel: The Demise of the Devil by "Bruce Jarvis"
Know more about this compelling novel which is based on a true story of World War IILELAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “ Code Name: Arc Angel” is a thrilling adventure based on a true story of World War II that fits in with other classics such as “The Black Book”, “Eye of the Needle”, and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”.
The story of an ordinary man who is called upon to assist his country extraordinarily is a tale that embodies the notions of duty, patriotism, and personal sacrifice, with elements of drama, romance, and espionage. It has something for everyone in a genre that enjoys consistent critical success.
Carlton Fuller is an ordinary lawyer, his mission is to infiltrate the highest levels of the Nazi party in a daring complex, and dangerous covert operation that could impact the outcome of the war. His involvement begins when he is contacted because of his German heritage by the leader of the newly formed SS (future CIA) department of the United States of America.
Originally from Garfield Heights, Ohio. Bruce served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1959 as a radioman on a Willy Victor WV-2 reconnaissance aircraft. Following his Navy service, he worked for nearly three decades with American Telephone & Telegraph (AT&T). He was then recruited By the Department of Defense to work for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Following sixteen years of service, he retired and received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Lieutenant General Harry Raduege Jr. Director of DISA. Now retired Bruce pursued his hobbies of playing golf, traveling, and writing.
He spent ten years researching military writings and writing historical fiction. His first novel “Willy Victor and 25 knothole” was written and published (2010-2012). His second novel “Code Name: Arc Angel” was written and published (2015-2016). Bruce has three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandson from his first marriage. Bruce and his second wife Joan reside in Leland, North Carolina.
He continuously markets his book under the publishing company Glasslink Solutions/Harperpartners LLC.
To purchase his book from Amazon, Barnes, and Noble, or Walmart, you may click the link below:
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Code-Name-Arc-Angel-Demise/dp/1087958296/ref=monarch_sidesheet
Barnes and Noble:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/code-name-arc-angel-bruce-jarvis/1124107140
Walmart
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Code-Name-Arc-Angel-The-Demise-of-the-Devil-Paperback-9781087958293/199779204?
Bruce’s website:
https://www.brucejarvislegacy.com/
For more information about Bruce or how to purchase his book worldwide, you may contact the publisher Harper Partners LLC
Bruce Jarvis
Harper Partners LLC
+1 303-800-6275
sarah@harperpartnersllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other