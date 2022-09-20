Minimum wage to increase twice in 2023

CANADA, September 20 - Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage will reach $15 per hour by the end of next year.

The first increase will be by 80 cents on January 1, 2023 to $14.50 per hour. The second increase will be 50 cents on October 1, 2023 to $15.00 per hour.

The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides their recommendation to government after the review is complete.

