SemiCab Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Presenting Company
Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; tech investment conference continues to select large lineup of innovators from the hottest tech markets.
SemiCab is focused on bringing efficiencies to the transportation space. Venture Atlanta gives us an opportunity to show our work to people just as dedicated to seeing network-wide changes.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc. announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 to be held October 19-20. Over the past 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear their pitch. Venture Atlanta’s work has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.
— Ajesh Kapoor, Co-Founder of SemiCab
As SemiCab CEO and founder, Ajesh Kapoor, shared, “SemiCab’s focus has always been on bringing efficiencies into the transportation space for the benefit of all. Being a presenter at Venture Atlanta gives us an opportunity to show our work to a group of people who are as dedicated as we are to seeing network-wide changes we can all get behind.”
SemiCab is focused on disrupting the long-haul transportation model. With its proprietary cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform, SemiCab achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks, nationwide. With over 1,000 carriers and a growing list of Fortune 500 shippers on the platform, SemiCab is ready to bring efficiency to the forefront of the transportation industry once and for all.
As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year’s Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.
“Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it’s our most competitive year yet in terms of presenter quality. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we’re continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th anniversary event.”
Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.
To learn more about SemiCab, visit www.semicab.com. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
Mark Sink
SemiCab
+1 404-593-5762
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Venture Atlanta Promo Video