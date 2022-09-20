Daytime Detour for Route 3002 (Harshberger Road)

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that beginning Monday, September 26, a daylight detour will take place on Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) as part of the project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will place a daytime detour that will take place Monday-Thursday from 7:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. while milling and paving work takes place. A 2.8-mile detour will be in place that will follow, Route 3007 (Goucher Street), Route 3011 (Franklin Street) and Route 3004 (Southmont Blvd.). This work should take approximately two weeks to complete.



Overall work on this project consists of pavement preservation of three roads: 3.2 miles of Route 3047 (Plank Road), 1.3 miles of Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) and 0.4 miles of Route 3055 (Franklin Street). Work includes pavement preservation, guiderail and drainage upgrades, signing, construction of ADA curb ramps, tree trimming and a traffic signal upgrade at Route 3022 (Harshberger Road), as well as any miscellaneous construction.



Work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2022. Work is being completed by A. Liberoni, Inc. of Plum. All work is weather dependent.



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

