PennDOT Posts Weight Restriction on Centre County Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that it has posted a weight restriction on a bridge in Centre County.

The bridge spans Marsh Creek on Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road), about one mile northeast of Romola in Liberty Township. This 98-foot bridge dates from 1953 and carries an average of 437 vehicles each day.

The bridge will be posted for a 5-ton weight limit, as early as Thursday, September 22. The 5-ton weight restriction will remain in place until temporary repairs can be made this fall to improve the posting. PennDOT is planning a full replacement of the bridge in 2023.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. PennDOT reminds motorists to obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #

 


