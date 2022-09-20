PennDOT Posts Weight Restriction on Centre County Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that it has posted a weight restriction on a bridge in Centre County.

The bridge spans Marsh Creek on Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road), about one mile northeast of Romola in Liberty Township. This 98-foot bridge dates from 1953 and carries an average of 437 vehicles each day.

The bridge will be posted for a 5-ton weight limit, as early as Thursday, September 22. The 5-ton weight restriction will remain in place until temporary repairs can be made this fall to improve the posting. PennDOT is planning a full replacement of the bridge in 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

