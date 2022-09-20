Senate Bill 1123 Printer's Number 1916
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in other required equipment, further providing for flashing or revolving yellow and white lights.
