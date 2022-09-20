Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,929 in the last 365 days.

Free apple cobbler samples Thursday at Apple Day at the State Farmers Market

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20, 2022

CONTACT:

Monica Wood, marketing specialist
 State Farmers Market
919-733-7417 ext.202; monica.wood@ncagr.gov

Free apple cobbler samples Thursday at Apple Day
at the State Farmers Market

RALEIGH – Organic growers in North Carolina can apply for partial reimbursement of the cost of becoming certified or for recertification through a program offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Growers who are certified or recertified between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, can apply for assistance through the program.

“Applicants can be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of organic certification per category,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and I would encourage growers and handlers to submit their applications early.”

Under the grant, operations can be certified and reimbursed in four separate categories: crops, livestock, wild crop and handler/processor. The maximum reimbursement per category is $500.

The program is for the 2021-22 season and is funded through a $105,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 18.

To apply, growers must provide a completed application, along with detailed invoices/statements from the certifying agency listing all National Organic Program certified costs, proof of payment, a substitute W-9 form and a copy of your certificate or letter from your certifier if this is a new certification. All charges must be for USDA organic certification. The application can be downloaded at www.ncdaorganic.org. or growers can also apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.

Application and required documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the NCDA&CS Organic Certification Cost Share Program, Attn. Heather Barnes. For questions, contact Barnes at 919-749-3337.

-aea-1,2

 

You just read:

Free apple cobbler samples Thursday at Apple Day at the State Farmers Market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.