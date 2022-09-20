OCTax Honors Carolyn Cavecche with 2022 Royalty Award and Welcomes Sara Catalán as Executive Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Taxpayers Association (OCTax) is honored to announce Carolyn Cavecche as the recipient of the 2022 Royalty Award. Carolyn was presented with the association's highest honor during the 12th Annual Roses and Radishes Awards dinner on Thursday evening.
The Royalty Award is presented to a person or entity with a legacy supporting Orange County taxpayers. Previous recipients include Reed Royalty, C.J. Segerstrom & Sons, the Orange County Automobile Dealers Association, The Irvine Company, the Disneyland Resort, the California Association of Realtors, Eric Woolery and Lucy Dunn. Carolyn’s Royalty Award is also a tribute to her decade-long service as OCTax’s CEO and President, a role from which she retired earlier this year.
The OCTax Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Sara Catalán will join OCTax as Executive Director. Sara comes with more than two decades of experience in both public policy and politics.
Throughout her career, Sara has established a successful record of leadership, engagement and advocacy on a myriad of policy issues. She also brings a strong background in fundraising for candidate and issue-driven PACs. Most recently, she has excelled as President of her consulting firm, Catalán Consulting, where she works with a wide range of clients, from nonprofits to elected officials.
Sara has consistently advocated for reasonable, sound fiscal policy for the past two decades, making her the ideal candidate to lead OCTax into the future.
“It is an honor to join OCTax as the new Executive Director. Carolyn has revolutionized the way we shape tax policy in Orange County over the past decade and I look forward to working with our dynamic Board of Directors to continue that fight. I would like to thank Carolyn for her leadership at OC Tax and I know she will be a wonderful ally and mentor to me as I step into my new role,” said Sara Catalan.
Sara will take the helm of OCTax in October 2022.
Diana Moreno
The Royalty Award is presented to a person or entity with a legacy supporting Orange County taxpayers. Previous recipients include Reed Royalty, C.J. Segerstrom & Sons, the Orange County Automobile Dealers Association, The Irvine Company, the Disneyland Resort, the California Association of Realtors, Eric Woolery and Lucy Dunn. Carolyn’s Royalty Award is also a tribute to her decade-long service as OCTax’s CEO and President, a role from which she retired earlier this year.
The OCTax Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Sara Catalán will join OCTax as Executive Director. Sara comes with more than two decades of experience in both public policy and politics.
Throughout her career, Sara has established a successful record of leadership, engagement and advocacy on a myriad of policy issues. She also brings a strong background in fundraising for candidate and issue-driven PACs. Most recently, she has excelled as President of her consulting firm, Catalán Consulting, where she works with a wide range of clients, from nonprofits to elected officials.
Sara has consistently advocated for reasonable, sound fiscal policy for the past two decades, making her the ideal candidate to lead OCTax into the future.
“It is an honor to join OCTax as the new Executive Director. Carolyn has revolutionized the way we shape tax policy in Orange County over the past decade and I look forward to working with our dynamic Board of Directors to continue that fight. I would like to thank Carolyn for her leadership at OC Tax and I know she will be a wonderful ally and mentor to me as I step into my new role,” said Sara Catalan.
Sara will take the helm of OCTax in October 2022.
Diana Moreno
OCTax
email us here