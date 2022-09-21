Motionworks Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Presenting Company
Responsible for awarding more than $6.5 billion in funding, Venture Atlanta showcases the top tech startups at annual conference
Having our innovative work recognized by Venture Atlanta is an outstanding opportunity for our company, our customers, and our entire team.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motionworks, North America's leading population intelligence company, announced today that it has been chosen from among nearly 500 applicants as one of the most promising, innovative tech companies in the Southeast. They will be showcased to the top investment firms at the Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 conference running October 19th and 20th.
— Matthew Martimo
Venture Atlanta's annual conference is the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date. The event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem.
"The Motionworks team has worked tirelessly, expanding our portfolio and doubling our customer base over the last year," said Ryan Kinskey, Motionworks Cofounder. "We are honored to be chosen alongside other inspiring startups to present at Venture Atlanta this year."
Motionworks uses geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and UX experts to curate past, present, and predictive insights on how the total population moves throughout the physical world - everywhere, all the time. The company's industry expertise includes travel, retail, real estate, transportation, city planning, and multiple media channels. The data fuel the currency for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry across North America. Motionworks recently began its global expansion and will roll its solutions out across multiple countries in the coming months.
"Our growth has skyrocketed over the last year," said Matthew Martimo, Motionworks Cofounder, "and we are poised for even more growth in the coming months. Having our innovative work recognized by Venture Atlanta is an outstanding opportunity for our company, our customers, and our entire team."
Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Inked, Parkmobile, Nanolumens, Salesloft, and Salesforce Pardot. In its 15th year, Venture Atlanta's conference is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders in attendance. For information about Venture Atlanta or to register for the event visit ventureatlanta.org.
To learn more about Motionworks, visit mworks.com.
About Motionworks
Motionworks is the trusted population intelligence expert that empowers customers with privacy-compliant, innovative data solutions to help them make smarter and more confident decisions. Motionworks is the fusion of three powerhouse companies in the mobility space, Intermx, Transport Foundry, and Standard Data, with a portfolio spanning advertising, city planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and user experience experts, Motionworks delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, and predictive intelligence about how people move around the globe.
Kym Frank
Motionworks
+1 646-499-2995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn