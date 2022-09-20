Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,024 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan Public Engagement Survey

Posted on Sep 20, 2022 in Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is in the process of developing a 2045 Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan (HSTP) to establish a framework to be used in the planning of Hawaii’s transportation systems. The HSTP will provide policy level guidance to system-level and master plans of the three primary modes of transportation used in Hawaii, the air (airports), water (harbors), and land systems (highways), as well as the connections between these ways of getting around.

 

The HDOT would like your participation in a public survey to obtain your feedback on the strategies that can help to implement the goals and objectives of this Plan.

 

Your answers to the following questions will help us plan for the future of our transportation infrastructure in Hawaii and ultimately, prioritize projects in the HSTP. This survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and is available at HSTP Survey.

 

Additional information on this project is located on the project website here.

 

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

 

###

You just read:

Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan Public Engagement Survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.