AM Best to Present ESG-Focused Session at Microinsurance Network's Country Workshops on India, Philippines

AM Best will sponsor and deliver a presentation at the Microinsurance Network's virtual country workshops for India and the Philippines, taking place Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, and Monday, 26 September, respectively.

The Microinsurance Network was established in 2002 by donors, multilateral agencies, non-governmental organizations, private insurance companies and other interested parties, and is the only global multi-stakeholder platform that promotes the development and delivery of effective risk management tools, including insurance services, for underserved people. During these workshops, Rob Curtis, managing director of market development for the Asia-Pacific region at AM Best, will speak about the importance of supporting environmental, social and governance principals through the rating agency's credit rating criteria.

AM Best is a sponsor of each event. The India workshop is themed as "Democratising Insurance: Driving Inclusion Through Innovation." The Philippines-focused event is titled, "Nature-Positive Insurance: The Upside For People, Planet And Business"; The Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association is a co-sponsor. AM Best has played a key role in these country workshops, and has participated and/or sponsored ones focused on the insurance markets of Brazil, Mexico and Morocco, as well as a previous workshop on the Philippines; each event addressed barriers and possible solutions needed for developing a microinsurance market.

Curtis recently joined AM Best after more than three decades of experience in the insurance industry, and previously was the head of the major groups and technical expert teams at Hong Kong's Insurance Authority (IA), responsible for the development of Hong Kong's new group-wide supervision and macro-prudential frameworks. He also is co-chief executive officer of A.M. Best Asia-Pacific (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

For more information about the Microinsurance Network and the upcoming workshops, please visit its website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

