Innovative Video Novel "Arrival of the Gods" Captivates Crowdfunders with October 4th Kickstarter
Adrien Hingert's inventive artistic canvas combines majestic music and vital visuals to craft a new, novel experience.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever watched a book?
If social media is any indication, on October 4th, fanatic fans across the globe will clamor to Kickstarter to crowdfund Adrien Hingert's "Arrival of the Gods," a new hard sci-fi novel set in the near future. To be notified of the project launch, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/adrienhingert/arrival-of-the-gods-a-video-novel.
The sci-fi, near future, first contact, action/adventure genre has exploded, and "Arrival of the Gods" has been charted as one of the most anticipated entries within a host of this season's royal releases.
The astonishing story centers around a time five years after aliens found Earth, an event that initiated a peaceful trade agreement between the two civilizations.
Aliens tracked the Voyager 1 back to Earth and have been selling us their technology ever since, not unlike how Columbus traded trinkets with the natives in exchange for their riches.
But, half a light year from their home planet, the Morothì are not happy having only limited access to Earth's riches.
The Morothì have set in motion a plan to gain de facto control of Earth in the same way as modern superpowers (or the colonial powers of the past did), by playing factions against one another and tying them to money and technology.
What makes this project palpitate is the inclusion of innovations that provide a new way of experiencing books. Bridging the gap between novels and movies, "Arrival of the Gods" combines audiobook narration, music, and visuals with lo-fi-style animations.
Film and television traditionally cut and rewrite parts to fit their limited format. But video novels leave the book intact so readers can enjoy the writer's vision, all with the bonus of beautiful visuals and enthralling music.
Video books do not depict action, and they do not tell a story. Instead, the visuals, animations, and music reside only to set an atmosphere. The characters live, but the action happens within the reader's imagination. The collective creative collateral provides hints; they prime originality.
WATCH! Adrien Hingert's "Arrival of the Gods" Teaser trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcrAT21nSro
Video Book Elements
Music: The main sensory elements of a video novel involve music and visual captivation. The role of music is to highlight the emotions described in the narration. If a narrator's rhythm, pitch, and acting bring the text to life with music, it heightens the heart rate.
Visuals: The visuals hint at what the environment looks like. Readers excel at imagining familiar places, but a small cue will ignite a spark in our minds when the context is foreign.
Animations: Do not deliver action or bring the story forward. Instead, spirits entrance you, mesmerize, and hypnotize. Their slow, repetitive nature helps readers zone out while letting the narration flow in.
What makes "Arrival of the Gods" stand out?
• Video novels are a new format for consuming books.
• The physics and the maths are accurate.
• It delves into the economic, political, and social implications of discovering aliens exist and access to new technologies.
The author
Adrien Hingert has been writing since he was a child and still remembers asking a neighbor to type up his first (wildly implausible) story on a typewriter. He's been nourished by science fiction for as long as he can remember. While the list of titles that have inspired him is endless, The Expanse, Blade Runner, Neuromancer, Dune, The Martian, Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and Firefly hold a special place in his heart. He was 4 when he went to see Star Wars and had to leave the cinema for being scared when Darth Vader choked a soldier on the Tantive IV. Adrien holds a degree in Mathematics and Physics and is drawn to the speculative side of (hard) science fiction: following the impact technology will have on society is the fascinating aspect of this genre. Adrien is Italian but has been living in Berlin (the city he considers home) since 2005. While consuming science fiction is a passion, the bills are paid by a 20-year-long career in marketing.
"Arrival of the Gods" Team
We love books. We love sci-fi. And we love sci-fi art. We're artists. What we want is to create beautiful, mesmerizing, cool stuff. Words, music, visuals, animations: this is what we do. And then we wrap all of this up in a gripping story. We have over 100 years of combined experience in our craft. We've won the award for Best Animated Film, and we've worked with Ben Kingsley, Johnny Cash, and Jane Seymour. Our work is featured on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ABC, BBC, NBC, ESPN, and SKY (to name a few) and displayed in museums and galleries across Europe.
