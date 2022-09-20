ProgStock Festival, The Northeast's Only International Progressive Rock Festival, is October 7-9, at UCPAC in Rahway, NJ
ProgStock Festival 2022 is the sixth edition of an annual, 3-day, volunteer-run event held at the beautiful and historic Union County Performing Arts Center.RAHWAY, NJ, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProgStock 2022 is the sixth edition of an annual, 3-day, volunteer-run event whose mission is to shine light on what we consider to be one of the most exciting and creative genres of rock music, Progressive Rock. Held at the beautiful and historic Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, NJ, ProgStock is held every year at the beginning of October. Tickets can be purchased in the ProgStock Box Office.
Doors open at 4:00PM on Friday, October 7 and at 11:30AM on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.
This year our lineup includes Stick Men with Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel Band), Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson, Mr. Mister), and Markus Reuter; The Zappa Band featuring Zappa alumni Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, and Robert Martin and ZPZ alums Jamie Kime and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers; Pattern-Seeking Animals with Ted Leonard, Dave Meros, and Jimmy Keegan; Melanie Mau and Martin Schnella; Total Mass Retain YES Tribute Band; IO Earth and Dave Cureton from the UK; District 97; Reuter Motzer Grohowski (Markus Reuter, Tim Motzer, Kenny Grohowski); Beledo & His Friends, featuring Pete Levin, Lincoln Goines, and Kenny Grohowski; Orpheus Nine; Adam Holzman (Steven Wilson, Miles Davis) & Brave New World; Rachel Flowers; Matt Dorsey; Dave Kerzner, with special guest Fernando Perdomo; and Evership, featuring Shane Atkinson and Beau West.
Every band at ProgStock participates in a meet-and-greet open to all passholders and our festival program (free with all 3-day passes) doubles as an autograph book.
We have exhibits and special features from fine artists Paul Whitehead (cover artist for Genesis and Van de Graaf Generator) and Deane Arnold (pumpkin sculptor who has been featured on the Food Network).
The Arts Park across the street from UCPAC is transformed into Bob Moog Foundation Park where Robert Schindler (aka Robeone) performs and hosts a daily jam where you never know who might be performing. The park will host listening parties for two new albums, “The Uncrowned King, Part II,” by Evership, and “The Traveler,” by Dave Kerzner. In addition, Michelle Moog-Koussa, daughter of Bob Moog and founder of the Bob Moog Foundation, will host readings from the new biography of Bob Moog by Albert Glinsky, “Switched On.”
For more information, contact Ann Rinaldi, co-producer, ProgStock Festival, marketing@progstock.com, +1 252-402-5395 (cell/WhatsApp).
ProgStock website: www.progstock.com
Direct Ticket Link: ProgStock.simpletix.com/
ProgStock Store: https://progstock-store.square.site/
ProgStock 2022 on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/events/445285040780744
Livestreaming Ticket Link: Stageit.com/ProgStock
Ann Rinaldi
ProgStock Festival
+1 252-402-5395
marketing@progstock.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other