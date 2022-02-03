"Bang Bang" by McNally Waters out on CD through Amplified Distribution on February 11, 2022

Bang Bang cover art by Richelle Rich

Available on Amazon and all digital outlets, "Bang Bang" is the 2nd release by McNally Waters, the soulful collaboration of Larry John McNally and Harry Waters.

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a long, insanely successful career writing songs for other musicians – The Eagles, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, and Rod Stewart, to name a few — it was time for Larry John McNally to begin writing songs for himself.One night, after mentioning to a friend that he was a fan of the Holy Grail of organs, the Hammond B3, that friend hooked him up with Harry Waters.Waters, son of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, had already made his own name in the industry, having performed with his father, Ozric Tentacles, Marianne Faithful, Tom Jones, Dean Ween and Nick Cave; sharing stages with the Stones, Dylan, Young, Gilmour, and Vedder; as well as fronting his own jazz band, The Harry Waters Band. McNally Waters were only a few songs into their partnership when they were offered an international tour, where they solidified their sound night after night on stage. In 2019, McNally Waters opened five UK shows on the Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Tour.With their second full-length album delayed by COVID-19, they released three songs on an EP named for its title track, "Bang Bang,” with a digital release of the full album through DashGo/Downtown, in conjunction with a short northeast US tour and their appearance at the ProgStock Festival on October 3, 2021 , and a physical release of the CD through Amplified Distribution on Friday, February 11, 2022.This timely, yet timeless, collection of tracks showcases the musical niche the pair has carved out for themselves among blues, country, rock, and folk. McNally Waters is eager to get out on the road again as soon as it is safe for all involved.Track Listing:Bang BangPompadourDistortionCainBelleWallflowerA Rose is Just a RoseWanted by the State of MississippiJailhouse TattooLonesome When You Go

McNally Waters - Bang Bang (Official Video)