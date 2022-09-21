Forging the future with thought leadership roundtable

CEO Yogesh Shah VP of Sales - Thought Leadership Gurpreet Purewal

LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts from top international consultancy iResearch Services are to debate the future of thought leadership in a new online roundtable.

More than seven in 10 (71%) marketing executives questioned by iResearch Services say thought leadership is the most important tool for sentiment and relationship building.

Discussing on Thursday 29 September at 3pm BST why thought leadership is so vital to businesses are:

• Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services

• Gurpreet Purewal, VP of Sales – Thought Leadership

• Kevin Anthony, Associate Director – Thought Leadership Sales

• Shabnam Gangar, VP of Marketing

• Andrew Newby, Director of Operations

• Rachael Kinsella, Editor-in-Chief and roundtable moderator

Viewers can sign up for the 60-minute virtual roundtable at: https://www.iresearchservices.com/roundtable/forging-the-future-with-thought-leadership.

Yogesh Shah says, “The development of thought leadership content, underpinned by both the company’s philosophy and creativity, can help reach and grow your target audience, build meaningful relationships with your audience at scale, and enhance your credibility as a market leader and influencer in your industry.

“Join us as we dive into the foundations of thought leadership, examining how it can help to engage audiences and add business value, along and analyse future trends of thought leadership. We will also discuss how thought leadership can help organizations from a practical perspective.”

The roundtable’s conversational open dialogue format enables viewers to question panellists about why thought leadership matters and future trends.

iResearch Services is a global data and insight-driven thought leadership agency that counts some of the world’s top financial services and professional service companies among its clients. It has offices in the UK, United States and India.

iResearch Services has released a report, How Sustainable is the technology sector? For more details about thought leadership content, email marketing@iresearchservices.com or visit www.iresearchservices.com.

Here are more details about the roundtable panellists:

Yogesh Shah – CEO

Yogesh is an established business professional with an extensive background in consulting, market research, data analytics, and business leadership. Throughout his career, he has leveraged his skillset in advanced research methodologies and project management to provide business professionals with trend-setting insights. As a CEO, Yogesh has grown iResearch Services into a marketing-first agency, helping Fortune 500 brands to build digital trust with their modern customers through thought leadership. Yogesh is an active investor, a tech optimist, mentor to young entrepreneurs and a future enthusiast, always looking for better and more efficient ways to solve problems.

Gurpreet Purewal – VP of Sales – Thought Leadership

Gurpreet is a passionate business development specialist with over 11 years’ experience assisting global organisations with their marketing needs, consulting on campaign strategy, media planning, market research, thought leadership and events.

His approach focuses on aligning clients’ marketing objectives to their business needs to achieve the desired outcomes. His experience includes leading the technology practice at Longitude (the Financial Times Thought Leadership division) and creating a marketing services proposition at Future plc.

Kevin Anthony – Associate Director – Thought Leadership Sales

Kevin is a seasoned sales, PR, and business development consultant with over 13 years’ experience helping business leaders meet their strategic objectives with thought leadership initiatives. He has leveraged his sales experience, industry knowledge and relationship management skills to expand iResearch Services’ influence and reputation in North America and Europe across a breadth of industries. Kevin’s motto is: “Consistency is the key to success” – and this is a maxim that he employs faithfully at iResearch Services to the benefit of all clients.

Shabnam Gangar – VP Marketing

Shabnam is a highly driven, ambitious, multi-disciplinary global marketing specialist with over 10 years of experience in B2B and B2C strategy, marketing, and communications. With a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Journalism and Media and numerous Chartered Institute of Marketing and Public Relations and Communications Association accreditations, she is passionate about marketing. Using various tools and techniques, she has driven and aligned marketing and sales strategies to deliver measurable business impact and sales growth for global brands and businesses and has won various UK marketing awards.

Andrew Newby – Director of Operations

Andrew Newby specialises in research planning with over 24 years of business and thought leadership experience. A veteran of the media industry, Andrew has advised leading industry titans such as the Economist Intelligence Unit, Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, and Thomson Reuters. His notable achievements include annual reviews of service provisions in foreign exchange, cash management and private banking, in addition to the quarterly Economist and Financial Times Global Business Confidence barometer, which remain industry benchmarks to this day.

Rachael Kinsella – Editor-in-Chief

Rachael has worked in professional and financial services editorial, business development, marketing and communications since 2003. She has built successful content and communications functions internationally, working with sales, business development, marketing and PR to ensure brands lead the way with authentic thought leadership to engage clients, achieve business objectives, and create lasting ROI. Rachael has an MA in English, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Chartered Marketer and MCIPR, and is a mentor for the PM Forum and Aspire for Change, and a member of London Tech Advocates and Global Tech Advocates.

