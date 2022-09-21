Wag the Vote Campaign Launched To Get Dog Owners To The Polls

Wag The Vote episode of DOG EDITION from Dog Podcast Network Dog Podcast Network Logo

To coincide with National Dogs in Politics Day on Friday, September 23, Dog Podcast Network (DPN) is launching its WAG THE VOTE initiative on DOG EDITION.

To coincide with National Dogs in Politics Day on Friday, September 23, Dog Podcast Network (DPN) is launching its WAG THE VOTE initiative.

The launch of WAG THE VOTE will be marked by the release of a special episode of the network’s flagship show DOG EDITION (drops September 20th) and a dedicated url – wagthevote.org, which informs dog lovers how they can use their pets to build bridges and increase voter turnout to support democracy around the world.

Dog Podcast Network founder and CEO James Jacobson says, "Dogs are not mere pets when it comes to American politics. They are major influences on their humans, who in turn can empower our democracy through voter participation."

**Dogs In Politics – The Nixon Checkers Speech **

Seventy years ago, Richard Nixon gave what was later called "the Checkers Speech." As Eisenhower's running mate, Nixon had been accused of abusing campaign contributions. The resulting scandal jeopardized his place on the ticket and his future in politics.

Nixon attempted to repair his faltering reputation with a bold new political move. He appeared on a brand-new medium, television, to an audience of 60 million viewers.

As Nixon addressed the biggest public audience of the time, he invoked his dog Checkers; a black-and-white cocker spaniel given to him and his family by a campaign supporter. When Nixon spoke of his obvious affection for the puppy, he appealed to American's common love for our pets. Perhaps it was a rhetorical tactic, but through invoking Checks, Nixon regained the public's trust. The accusations faded and the spotlight moved to his status as a dog lover. He stayed on the ticket, and the rest, as they say, is history.

National Dogs in Politics Day commemorates the anniversary of Nixon's Checkers Speech, but that is not the only time that a First Dog changed American history.

**The Dog That May Have Prevented Nuclear War**

A dog named Pushinka, is credited with helping the United States avoid a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

At a state dinner during the height of the Cold War, Jacqueline Kennedy asked Soviet Premier Nikita Kruschev about Strelka, their canine cosmonaut. Later, one of Strelka's puppies arrived in Washington as a gift for the First Family. Kruschev's wiggly present was named Pushinka, which means "fluffy" in Russian.

After the CIA had ensured the tiny pup wasn't really a Trojan Horse full of listening devices, Pushinka took up residence in the White House, and in the heart of the First Family. Historians speculate Pushinka connected the two leaders during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After all, if a man gives you a dog, it's hard to think of him as a monster. If a man loves and cares for your dog, you know he has a soul.

**Why Dogs? **

If Checkers could save Nixon's political career and Pushinka could help us avert a nuclear war, could everyday dogs help heal our current cultural divisions? The latest episode of DOG EDITION explores how dogs could inspire us to stand up together in support of the democratic institutions central to our identity as Americans. Through our mutual love for our pets, might they remind us of our commonality as human beings?

Could they help improve voter turnout?

We think they can. Dogs are incessantly civic-minded creatures. They are also extraordinary public influencers, as millennia of historical records show. We're also pretty sure that if dogs COULD vote, they WOULD vote.

It's said that humans will do for their dogs what they wouldn't do for themselves – from walking regularly to eating healthy, home cooked food.

That's why we're pretty sure if dogs encouraged us to get out and vote, we humans would comply. We might even do it with a smile.

WAG THE VOTE is our modest non-partisan effort to strengthen democracy by "loveraging" our affection for dogs.

In this and future election seasons, Dog Podcast Network will help humans help their dogs by inspiring voter turnout via social media, local events, and, of course, podcasts.

We are convinced that dogs can help us unite in support of democracy and increase voter participation. Why? Because as special as First Dogs are, all dogs inspire humans to be the best version of themselves. Please join us for this episode of Dog Edition.

Wag the Vote| Dog Edition #64