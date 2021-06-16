DEAN KOONTZ SPINS “TAILS” ON THE LONG LEASH PODCAST TO EXPLAIN HOW CANINES HAVE INSPIRED AND SHAPED HIS WRITING CAREER

The Long Leash cover with Dean Koontz Dog Podcast Network logo The Long Leash logo

A Dog Strangled the Best-Selling Author When He Was Six. He Still Thinks They Are Magical Angels with a Higher-Level Intelligence.

Koontz has a magical relationship to the written word, to the love of his life, to his dogs, and therefore, to the rest of us. No wonder he's sold over 500 million books worldwide !” — James Jacobson, CEO and Founder of Dog Podcast Network

KIHEI, HAWAII, USA, June 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Dean Koontz was only six, his abusive father’s new hunting dog wrapped its chain around his neck and pulled. The dog didn’t mean to hurt him, of course. It was an accident. Even so, the marks were still there days later ... and the dog was gone.

This is one of the many dog tales the prolific storyteller shares on the latest episode of THE LONG LEASH. The international best-selling author has not only written about dogs in dozens of books, but Koontz says the dogs in his life have "shaped my career as a writer."

After that traumatic incident at six, Koontz didn't get a dog of his own for over forty years. When he did, he got the best one: Trixie. Trixie was a retired service dog matched to Dean and his wife Gerda by Canine Companions for Independence.

Her magical presence in their life reinforced the couple's bond. Trixie also kept them safe by warning them that their lunch guest was a future stalker. Even strangers recognized her as an angelic presence. One Hindu neighbor said Trixie was living a life only the most advanced souls are given: to be loved and well cared for in her last incarnation as a dog.

The deep and unconditional love Trixie held for her family felt magical to Koontz. It also inspired future characters and plot and got her a few co-author credits.

When Trixie passed, Dean and Gerda adopted another Golden, Anna, also from Canine Companions for Independence. And when Anna passed, Elsa soon arrived. Join host James Jacobson to hear Koontz spin yarns about these three Golden girls and how they shaped his career. It's a heartfelt conversation that plumbs the depths of the canine-human bond.

Koontz has a magical relationship to the written word, to the love of his life, to his dogs, and therefore, to the rest of us. No wonder he's sold over 500 million books worldwide.

About THE LONG LEASH from Dog Podcast Network:

Dogs know that the most delicious and nourishing treats are often found on the ground. In THE LONG LEASH, we rescue tasty scraps from the editing room floor in an unscripted interview show.

THE LONG LEASH is from Dog Podcast Network (DPN). DPN is the first of its kind: a podcasting network as devoted to dogs as they are to us. We’ve been recognized for our brilliant sound, broadcast-quality production values, and great storytelling.

Our dogs might not be our whole life, but they sure make our lives whole. At DPN, our mission is to help improve the quality of life for dogs and the people who love them. Our goal is simple: entertain, inspire and inform.

THE LONG LEASH takes you "behind the scenes" at this fledgling network. Listen in as dog-adoring celebrities and newsmakers chat with founder James Jacobson.