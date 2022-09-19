Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19 No public meetings

Tuesday, Sept. 20 10:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert reception with former Vice President Mike Pence

Location: Utah Valley University Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, Sept. 21 9:15 a.m. Meet with State Homeless Coordinator

Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Meet with Director of Office of Families

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Attend Utah Business Women of the Year Awards

Location: Grand America Hotel 2 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office 3:30 p.m. Meet with Air National Guard

Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base

Thursday, Sept. 22 9:15 a.m. Meet with Liz Wilson and Seth Peck

Location: Governor’s Office 9:45 a.m. Meet with Office of Licensure Review

Location: Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office 11:15 a.m. Speak at Flag Semi-Finalists press conference

Location: Utah State Capitol

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 6:30 p.m. Speak at Ivory-Boyer Real Estate Center Fall Board Dinner

Location: Hotel Monaco

Friday, Sept. 23 12:30 p.m. Attend inauguration of Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson

Location: America First Event Center, Southern Utah University

Saturday, Sept. 24 9:30 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard Governor’s Day

Location: Camp Williams

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule



Monday, Sept. 19 8:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room 10 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 1:10 p.m. Speak at the Environmental Council of the States fall meeting

Location: Park City 3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 20 10:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert reception with former Vice President Mike Pence

Location: Utah Valley University Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, Sept. 21 1 p.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Sept. 22 10 a.m. Meet with the Director General of Taiwan

Location: Gold Room 11:15 a.m. Speak at Flag Semi-Finalists press conference

Location: Utah State Capitol

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, Sept. 23 12:30 p.m. Attend inauguration of Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson

Location: America First Event Center, Southern Utah University

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###