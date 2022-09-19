Submit Release
Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19 

No public meetings

Tuesday, Sept. 20 

10:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert reception with former Vice President Mike Pence 
Location: Utah Valley University Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 

Wednesday, Sept. 21 

9:15 a.m. Meet with State Homeless Coordinator 
Location: Governor’s Office 

10 a.m. Meet with Director of Office of Families
Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Attend Utah Business Women of the Year Awards 
Location: Grand America Hotel 

2 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Air National Guard 
Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base 

Thursday, Sept. 22 

9:15 a.m. Meet with Liz Wilson and Seth Peck
Location: Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with Office of Licensure Review 
Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Speak at Flag Semi-Finalists press conference
Location: Utah State Capitol 
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6:30 p.m. Speak at Ivory-Boyer Real Estate Center Fall Board Dinner 
Location: Hotel Monaco 

Friday, Sept. 23 

12:30 p.m. Attend inauguration of Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson 
Location: America First Event Center, Southern Utah University

Saturday, Sept. 24 

9:30 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard Governor’s Day
Location: Camp Williams

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule


Monday, Sept. 19

8:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:10 p.m. Speak at the Environmental Council of the States fall meeting
Location: Park City

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert reception with former Vice President Mike Pence 
Location: Utah Valley University Noorda Center for the Performing Arts 

Wednesday, Sept. 21

1 p.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Sept. 22 

10 a.m. Meet with the Director General of Taiwan
Location: Gold Room

11:15 a.m. Speak at Flag Semi-Finalists press conference
Location: Utah State Capitol 
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Friday, Sept. 23 

12:30 p.m. Attend inauguration of Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson 
Location: America First Event Center, Southern Utah University

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

You just read:

