Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 19
No public meetings
Tuesday, Sept. 20
10:30 a.m. Gov. Herbert reception with former Vice President Mike Pence
Location: Utah Valley University Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, Sept. 21
9:15 a.m. Meet with State Homeless Coordinator
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Director of Office of Families
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Attend Utah Business Women of the Year Awards
Location: Grand America Hotel
2 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Meet with Air National Guard
Location: Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base
Thursday, Sept. 22
9:15 a.m. Meet with Liz Wilson and Seth Peck
Location: Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with Office of Licensure Review
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Speak at Flag Semi-Finalists press conference
Location: Utah State Capitol
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6:30 p.m. Speak at Ivory-Boyer Real Estate Center Fall Board Dinner
Location: Hotel Monaco
Friday, Sept. 23
12:30 p.m. Attend inauguration of Southern Utah University President Mindy Benson
Location: America First Event Center, Southern Utah University
Saturday, Sept. 24
9:30 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard Governor’s Day
Location: Camp Williams
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Sept. 19
8:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:10 p.m. Speak at the Environmental Council of the States fall meeting
Location: Park City
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Wednesday, Sept. 21
1 p.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, Sept. 22
10 a.m. Meet with the Director General of Taiwan
Location: Gold Room
Friday, Sept. 23
