Equator's ConServ Convertible Garage Freezer-Refrigerator Awarded Coveted 2022 Dealerscope Audience Award

Dealerscope Audience Award Winner - FR 1400SS-N

Lauded as the ultimate appliance for all cooling needs, the FR 1400SS-N was selected by readers as one of the top appliances of the year.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is thrilled to announce that their ConServ 14 cu.ft. Stainless Convertible Garage Freezer-Refrigerator - FR 1400SS-N has been named one of the top appliances of 2022 by Dealerscope magazine. Honored with the distinction of being a recipient of their annual Audience Award, the appliance was chosen as a winner by readers of the digital magazine.

“We are excited and humbled to announce that one of our appliances has received an award in the 2022 Dealerscope Audience Awards,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Known as the #1 CE Retail Source for B2B products and consumer technology, receiving an award from this magazine is truly an honor.”

The Dealerscope Audience Awards is hosted annually by Dealerscope digital magazine. Leading the way in featuring innovative, state-of-the-art products, readers of the magazine are asked to choose which products stand out in the consumer tech industry. Products are selected across industries — including home and accessories, audio and video, and beyond. All nominated appliances and devices are certified as being well-designed, state-of-the-art, and practical for today’s consumers.

Exploring the top-tier features of the freestanding ConServ 14 cu.ft. Stainless Convertible Garage Freezer-Refrigerator, consumers can easily see it was chosen as an award winner. Measuring 68 x 28 x 28 inches (HxWxD), this appliance offers ample storage, and is the perfect fit for garages. Selecting your desired temperature is as easy as pressing up or down in Choose Mode.

This feature-rich unit incorporates a cooling system that maintains uniform temperature and an alarm sound to remind you to fully close the door. It is equipped with a bright interior LED light, four adjustable glass shelves, four plastic door shelves, Fast Freeze Mode, an aluminum grip handle, and a digital door display. Thanks to its thoughtful construction, the Garage Freezer-Refrigerator operates with low sound (at just 45 dB).

The ConServ 14 cu.ft. Stainless Convertible Garage Freezer-Refrigerator sells for $1429. It is now available through Amazon, Lowes, Wayfair, Home Depot, Overstock amongst others.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

