MEMORANDUM: Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

RE: Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension)

Good Afternoon,

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County Commissioner for Miami-Dade County, District 11.

On August 30, 2022, an Information was issued against Martinez for felony charges of unlawful compensation for official behavior, in violation of section 838. 016(1), Florida Statutes, and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, in violation of section 838.016 and section 777. 04(3), Florida Statutes. These violations constitute felonies in the second and third degree, and it is in the best interest of the residents of Miami-Dade County that Martinez be immediately suspended from the public office that he holds. The Governor will appoint a commissioner to fill the District 11 seat in the coming weeks

A copy of Executive order 22-215 can be found here.

Sincerely,

Taryn Fenske

Director of Communications

Governor Ron DeSantis

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 22-215

(Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Article IV, Section 7(a) of the Florida Constitution provides that the Governor may suspend from office any county officer for commission of a felony; and

WHEREAS, Jose Angel Martinez is presently serving as a County Commissioner for Miami-Dade County, Florida, District 1 1, having been elected in 2016 to serve a four-year term and reeleeted in 2020; and

WHEREAS, on August 30, 2022, an Information was issued against Martinez for the felony charges of unlawful compensation for official behavior, in violation of section 838. 016(1), Florida Statutes, and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, in violation of section 838.016 and section 777. 04(3), Florida Statutes; and

WHEREAS, the above violations constitute felonies in the second and third degree, respectively; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of Miami-Dade County, and the citizens oftlie State of Florida, that Martinez be immediately suspended from the public office that he now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(a), find as follows:

A. Jose Angel Martinez is, and at all times material hereto was, County Commissioner, District 11, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

B. The office of County Commissioner, District 11, Miami-Dade County, Florida, is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, Section 7(a).

C. The Information alleges that Jose Angel Martinez has committed felony acts in violation of the Laws of Florida. This suspension is predicated upon the attached Information, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the Laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective immediately:

Section 1. Jose Angel Martinez is suspended from the public office that he now holds, to wit: County Commissioner, District 11, Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Section 2. Jose Angel Martinez is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today, until further Executive Order is issued, or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, Florida, this 20th day of September, 2022.

###