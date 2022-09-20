Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,924 in the last 365 days.

Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 20

JEFFERSON CITY - Passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor, House Bill 1878 aims to strengthen and secure Missouri's elections by implementing several reforms to the state's election laws.

You just read:

Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Sept. 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.