Hallmark Health Care Solutions Launches Galileo II, a New Technology Platform for Staffing Agencies

Galileo II Staff Accelerator is intelligent technology that optimizes candidate sourcing and deployment through automation of manual workflows and communication

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To keep pace with healthcare staffing demands amid severe labor shortages, staffing agencies need smart technology to maximize speed and efficiency in filling open positions for their clients. As the innovators behind the industry’s best technology for healthcare workforce management, Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS) today announced the release of their newest platform, Galileo II. The cloud-based software product, known as Galileo II Staff Accelerator , enables staffing firms to substantially improve their operations, outcomes, and service delivery.“Galileo II Staff Accelerator helps agencies become a partner of choice for clinical and non-clinical staffing,” explains HHCS CEO and Co-founder, Isaac Ullatil. “This solution empowers staffing firms to respond very quickly to their clients’ staffing needs – much faster and more effectively than the conventionally labor-intensive ‘smiling and dialing’ approach to order fulfillment.”When a job request is entered into Galileo II Staff Accelerator, AI-driven workflows instantly match the job order with qualified candidates from pre-configured “resource pools” comprising the agency’s own candidates. Through intelligent automation and advanced configurability, Galileo II ensures that candidate pools contain only individuals who are pre-qualified to work in hospitals, health systems, and post-acute settings, and who meet the specific requirements of the facility requesting the placement. The system also validates that each eligible candidate’s background check is complete, and credentials have been verified.The end-to-end technology solution provides cutting-edge communication and integration functionality. Through its mobile app, candidates have real-time visibility into available shifts and easy two-way communication with the agency. And for the agency, the app automates the outreach process that was once manual and time-consuming. From an integration standpoint, Galileo II seamlessly interfaces with timekeeping, payroll, applicant tracking, and HR management systems, making it a single source of truth.“Galileo II’s intelligent dashboards and real-time reports make it easy to track open orders, manage credentials, view candidate status, capture time worked, generate invoices for payment, and much more,” says William Reau, COO of Hallmark Health Care Solutions. “The combined efficiencies gained through Galileo II Staff Accelerator mean more shifts filled, faster service, larger candidate pools, and ultimately more business for the agencies.”As a secure, cloud-based solution, Galileo II Staff Accelerator requires no capital expenditure and can be implemented in less than four weeks. For more information about increasing agency productivity and driving higher agency revenues, visit www.galileo2.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, staffing and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution, and Galileo II, an agency staffing solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com www.heisenbergii.com , and www.galileo2.com