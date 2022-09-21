big xyt appoints Anthony Huck as Head of the Americas

Anthony Huck

big xyt continues its global expansion with another key hire

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- big xyt, the independent provider of smart data and analytic solutions, has announced Anthony (Tony) Huck has joined their global executive team as Head of the Americas.

Mr. Huck brings over three decades of expertise to big xyt as a widely regarded leader in the financial services industry. In previous roles, he was CEO of Score Priority (now Lime Financial), he served as President and COO of Lime Brokerage, and he has held senior executive positions at Royal Bank of Scotland, Citadel Securities, and Investment Technology Group (ITG).

In this new position, Mr. Huck will be responsible for expanding the firm’s global footprint into the United States, Canadian, and LatAm regions. His focus will be on matching the strategic needs of the global trading and investment community with big xyt's independently provided and highly differentiated products and services.

“I've been impressed by the passionate and highly skilled team at big xyt, having watched as their client base has continued to grow globally," commented Mr. Huck. "I’m excited at the opportunity to drive the expansion efforts in the Americas, and will be working closely with Jenny Chen (Head of Sales in the Americas) to continue the market penetration of big xyt's unique data analytics solutions in the region.”

Robin Mess, CEO and Co-founder of big xyt, said: “I’m excited to welcome Tony to our global leadership team. Tony brings a strong track record and an enormous amount of credibility to our team. This appointment demonstrates our commitment to growing our support for the industry in the Americas by expanding our offering in partnership with our clients.”

-ENDS-

About big xyt

big xyt provides independent smart data and analytics solutions to the global trading and investment community, enabling firms to process and normalise large data sets on demand and in real time, in order to analyse execution performance, comply with regulatory standards, and reduce the complexity and costs of technology and operational requirements.

big xyt has created a global ecosystem for tick data analytics covering more than 120 trading venues, across Equities, ETFs, FX, Futures and Options. Their unique technology normalises trade conditions of venues allowing consistent aggregations of trading volumes, comprehensive analysis, and delivery of results in a flexible and customisable format.

big xyt’s clients include major global investment banks, asset managers, leading exchanges, trading venues, ETF issuers, and regulatory bodies.

big xyt is wholly owned by its founders and employees, which means there is no conflict of interest when evaluating execution needs or analysing performance.

For more information on big xyt, please visit: https://big-xyt.com