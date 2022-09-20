Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,586 in the last 365 days.

The Path to Profits Offers Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Success

Business Profitability Strategist and Success Coach, Michelle Jacobik

Michelle Jacobik, author of The Path to Profits

Michelle Jacobik's new book, The Path to Profits

The Path to Profits: An Entrepreneur's Guide To Having It All... And Still Having A Life!

New Book Draws on Author’s Journey of Maxed Out to Millionaire

It’s about understanding that the entrepreneurial journey requires both a roadmap and a runway, and having the right mindset and tools to get to your desired destination without running out of gas”
— Michelle Jacobik
NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report from the Census Bureau shows more new businesses opening than ever before, with a record 4.4 million starting in the USA just in 2020. Unfortunately, statistics show that 65% of these new endeavors won’t make it to the five-year mark while only 15% will celebrate ten years. Business Profitability Strategist, Michelle Jacobik, is trying to turn the tide of entrepreneurial success rates via her insights and strategies shared in her new book, The Path to Profits, published by WorldChangers Media.

Entrepreneurs are driven, often sacrificing everything from family to sleep to make their dreams become a reality. However, many are caught in a nightmare of hustle, burnout, exhaustion, and stress as the bills mount and that mystical ‘one day’ seems further away than ever. Jacobik knows all too well the hamster wheel business owners can find themselves on, having maxed out her credit cards at a young age in her attempt to ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ in business. After turning her life around and building an agency seeing $12 million a year in sales, she now teaches other entrepreneurs her signature Vision + Flow + Grow method for creating a profitable business structure that supports the life of their dreams.

“As entrepreneurs, we often start a business because we want something ‘more’—more freedom, more flexibility, or more money,” says Stu McLaren, cofounder of Searchie.io and The Membership Experience. “But seldom do we experience these things because we get bogged down in the day-to-day of running our business. And when that happens, we’re left questioning, ‘Why do we do this?’ Not anymore. Michelle changes all that by providing the exact blueprint to growing a business—and life—that you will truly love.”

“In The Path to Profits, Michelle Jacobik shows you how to create a successful business alongside the personal life you aspire to have. In readable, relatable language, Michelle gives nuts-and-bolts tools to create a strategy for consistent cash flow so that you can have true balance, live your dreams, and have a thriving business at the same time. Michelle is nonjudgmental and inspiring in her storytelling, encouragement, and guidance, and is the living, breathing proof that her approach works,” states Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CESTM, Savvy Ladies, founder and board chair, Francis Financial, president and CEO, CNBC Financial Advisor Council

The Path to Profits is published by Worldchangers Media and is available at Barnes and Noble, Indie, Target, Walmart, and Amazon or directly at https://bit.ly/MichelleJacobikThePathToProfits

Michelle Jacobik is a Business Profitability Strategist, Success Coach, mentor, and speaker. From a broke 23-year-old to buying the company she was working for at age 30 and growing it to $12 million in annual sales, Jacobik has experienced the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. She now helps others avoid the pitfalls on their own journeys to success with her signature Vision + Flow + Grow program, which is the blueprint for creating a profitable business without sacrifice. Find out more at: https://michellejacobik.com

###

For more information, please contact Michelle Jacobik at michelle@michellejacobik.com

Michelle Jacobik
+1 860-334-1351
michelle@michellejacobik.com
Michelle Jacobik
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Path to Profits Offers Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Success

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.