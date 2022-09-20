The Path to Profits Offers Blueprint for Entrepreneurial Success
New Book Draws on Author’s Journey of Maxed Out to Millionaire
It’s about understanding that the entrepreneurial journey requires both a roadmap and a runway, and having the right mindset and tools to get to your desired destination without running out of gas”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report from the Census Bureau shows more new businesses opening than ever before, with a record 4.4 million starting in the USA just in 2020. Unfortunately, statistics show that 65% of these new endeavors won’t make it to the five-year mark while only 15% will celebrate ten years. Business Profitability Strategist, Michelle Jacobik, is trying to turn the tide of entrepreneurial success rates via her insights and strategies shared in her new book, The Path to Profits, published by WorldChangers Media.
— Michelle Jacobik
Entrepreneurs are driven, often sacrificing everything from family to sleep to make their dreams become a reality. However, many are caught in a nightmare of hustle, burnout, exhaustion, and stress as the bills mount and that mystical ‘one day’ seems further away than ever. Jacobik knows all too well the hamster wheel business owners can find themselves on, having maxed out her credit cards at a young age in her attempt to ‘fake it ‘til you make it’ in business. After turning her life around and building an agency seeing $12 million a year in sales, she now teaches other entrepreneurs her signature Vision + Flow + Grow method for creating a profitable business structure that supports the life of their dreams.
“As entrepreneurs, we often start a business because we want something ‘more’—more freedom, more flexibility, or more money,” says Stu McLaren, cofounder of Searchie.io and The Membership Experience. “But seldom do we experience these things because we get bogged down in the day-to-day of running our business. And when that happens, we’re left questioning, ‘Why do we do this?’ Not anymore. Michelle changes all that by providing the exact blueprint to growing a business—and life—that you will truly love.”
“In The Path to Profits, Michelle Jacobik shows you how to create a successful business alongside the personal life you aspire to have. In readable, relatable language, Michelle gives nuts-and-bolts tools to create a strategy for consistent cash flow so that you can have true balance, live your dreams, and have a thriving business at the same time. Michelle is nonjudgmental and inspiring in her storytelling, encouragement, and guidance, and is the living, breathing proof that her approach works,” states Stacy Francis, CFP®, CDFA®, CESTM, Savvy Ladies, founder and board chair, Francis Financial, president and CEO, CNBC Financial Advisor Council
The Path to Profits is published by Worldchangers Media and is available at Barnes and Noble, Indie, Target, Walmart, and Amazon or directly at https://bit.ly/MichelleJacobikThePathToProfits
Michelle Jacobik is a Business Profitability Strategist, Success Coach, mentor, and speaker. From a broke 23-year-old to buying the company she was working for at age 30 and growing it to $12 million in annual sales, Jacobik has experienced the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. She now helps others avoid the pitfalls on their own journeys to success with her signature Vision + Flow + Grow program, which is the blueprint for creating a profitable business without sacrifice. Find out more at: https://michellejacobik.com
