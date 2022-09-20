DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Achieves National Accreditation after Rigorous Review

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, now CAPRA accredited, offers something for everyone at its Delaware State Parks, all year long.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks and Recreation recently achieved accreditation from the National Recreation and Park Association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The only national organization for accreditation of park and recreation agencies, CAPRA provides a management system of best practices to its members. Less than 2%, or 199 out of 12,000, parks and recreation agencies in the United States are CAPRA accredited.

The division earned this honor after demonstrating a high quality of operation, management and service to the community through a rigorous peer evaluation. As part of the accreditation process, the Division of Parks and Recreation was required to provide the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) with more than 130 detailed descriptions of how the agency meets each of the CAPRA standards along with nearly 500 pieces of compliance evidence, including manuals, certification lists and detailed processes for human resources, enforcement, maintenance, fiscal and programming.

“I am continuously proud of the work our Division of Parks and Recreation does, from the leadership by our division director Ray Bivens, to those in the field at our state parks to the administrative staff behind the scenes,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “CAPRA accreditation strengthens our ability to provide the high-quality recreational experiences millions of visitors have come to expect from Delaware State Parks, the best in the nation.”

CAPRA proves the division is operating with the best practices of the profession, increases credibility and can improve internal and external funding, improves overall operations and increases efficiency, enhances staff teamwork and pride by engaging all staff in the process, creates an environment for regular review of operations, policies and procedures, and promotes continual improvement.

“The CAPRA Accreditation process helps organizations establish a management system of operational best practices to improve their infrastructures, increase efficiency in all their departments and demonstrate accountability within their communities,” said Jennifer Schleining, NRPA CAPRA accreditation manager. “We are thrilled to include DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation as part of our 2022 slate of newly accredited agencies. They are the first CAPRA agency in Delaware and the third state park system accredited by CAPRA nationwide.”

Bivens Named 2022 AAPRA Fellow

On Sept. 14, Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens was inducted into the American Academy of Parks and Recreation Administration, joining other distinguished practitioners and educators who are leaders in the parks and recreation profession. The academy is limited to 125 active fellows with five new fellows selected for the class of 2022.

“The Academy is honored to induct Ray into its ranks,” said AAPRA President Bill Foelsch. “The Academy represents a diverse group of professionals and educators – all with superior career experience and a dedication to improving the quality of life through the provision of high-quality parks and recreation opportunities.”

Election into the AAPRA is reserved for parks and recreation professionals who have demonstrated outstanding ability in administration, management or education, displayed broad interest with a direct service benefit to the advancement of public parks and recreation or assumed leadership with a keen desire to contribute to the advancement of the field.

In 2013, Bivens was appointed as the eighth director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, where he is responsible for managing more than 26,000 acres of park land. Under his leadership, the division has seen tremendous growth and broken records in various areas, including camping/cabin stays, volunteer hours, park attendance and revenue. Visitation to Delaware’s 17 state parks has increased by 30% in the last five years, from 6.1 million visitors in 2017 to 7.9 million in 2021 and is up 78% over the last decade.

In 2021, the division was selected for its second Gold Medal Award from the AAPRA and NRPA as the best managed state park system in the country. This recognition makes Delaware the second state to win the award more than once, both times under Bivens’ tenure. Bivens was also recognized at the National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) Conference with the Distinguished Service Award in 2021.

Bivens holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife management from Frostburg State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Wilmington University. He currently serves as an adjunct graduate professor at Clemson University and an honorary commander for the Dover Air Force Base.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

###