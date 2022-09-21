Trnsact Partners with Royal Media To Launch Equipment Finance Connect
Trnsact is proud to announce it has partnered with Royal Media to develop and launch a new event for the equipment and commercial truck finance sector.
Awareness about the benefits of automation and improved efficiency will help the entire industry. The partnership with Royal Media will create a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trnsact, a leading equipment fintech company, is proud to officially announce it has partnered with Royal Media, a leading global information provider, to develop and launch a new event for the equipment and commercial truck finance sector.
— Vijay Patil, COO and co-founder, Trnsact
Equipment Finance Connect will take place Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C., and will facilitate exclusive networking for equipment vendors, lenders, and insurance providers. The event will be the first in the industry to offer equipment vendors “one-on-one” access to finance providers, as well as to foster finance and insurance (F&I) best practices in the industry.
Engaging lenders and dealers in heavy equipment, construction, and commercial trucking, this “match-making” event will put vendors in direct discussions with finance providers in a casual, networking-focused environment. By facilitating lender-vendor meetings at scale, Equipment Finance Connect will offer a highly efficient marketing and prospecting forum for the equipment finance sector.
"We are so excited to be working with Trnsact to create an event of great value and importance to the equipment finance industry,” said JJ Hornblass, CEO of Royal Media. “Equipment finance is a fragmented industry – this event will do much to make it more cohesive and to improve the networking that is so vital to the industry’s long-term growth.”
As part of the partnership, Trnsact has committed to serving as Equipment Finance Connect’s Diamond Sponsor, the top sponsorship of the event. Trnsact will also collaborate with Royal Media to create a greatly valuable event for the industry.
Trnsact provides deep equipment finance industry knowledge and experience. The company has developed a user-friendly, secure, and high-speed platform that enables easy integration of payments, financing, and aftermarket products to optimize B2B transactions for applicants, dealers, and lenders.
“Creating awareness about the benefits of automation and improved efficiency will help the entire industry,” said Vijay Patil, COO and co-founder of Trnsact, ”The partnership with Royal Media will create a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.”
Royal Media will leverage its expertise as the producer of the Auto Finance Summit, since 2001 the industry’s premier event. Many Auto Finance Summit participants – including Ford Credit, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank -- are also engaged in equipment finance. Royal Media also will contribute its deep expertise in content development for the financial services sector.
Some equipment dealers will qualify for complimentary registrations. Lenders can participate by acquiring networking tables to host their meetings with equipment vendors. Service providers to the industry will be given the opportunity to sponsor the event.
To learn more about the event, visit https://equipmentfinanceconnect.com/.
Registration will open in the fall. Lenders and sponsors should reach out to rebecca@royalmedia.com for more information on participation. Only a limited number of lender tables is being made available.
ABOUT TRNSACT
Trnsact is a leading provider of embedded finance solutions for commercial equipment dealers. The company provides technologies, tools, and resources to the dealers to enable them to complete their transactions efficiently and securely. Trnsact's embedded finance products and payment solutions address inconsistencies, and a lack of security and transparency for equipment dealers by providing an easy-to-use turnkey solution that delivers more sales, new revenue channels, increased efficiencies, and better customer experiences. http://www.Trnsact.com
ABOUT ROYAL MEDIA
Royal Media is a leading specialized information company formed in 1995 to deliver deep market insights and news to several industries, including air cargo, banking technology, telecom/satellites, and vehicle finance. For more details, visit http://www.RoyalMedia.com.
