Trnsact Joins the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Innovative equipment finance company Trnsact is pleased to announce its membership in the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).
As an organization promoting innovation and best practices, AEM is a perfect fit for Trnsact”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trnsact is pleased to announce its membership in the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), the leading organization in North America advancing construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers and their partners in the global marketplace.
A leader in construction and equipment finance technology, Trnsact joins AEM with the goal of educating and supporting its members and their dealer partners in the adoption of innovative technologies that increase the efficiency and security of the financing process, while also opening up new revenue streams.
“As an organization promoting innovation and best practices, AEM is a perfect fit for Trnsact,” said Beckham Thomas, co-founder and CEO of Trnsact. “Manufacturers are always supporting their dealers and giving them the tools and knowledge to improve. The oft-neglected financing process is an area where dealers can enhance their technology and processes to meet the demands of customers, improve security and compliance, create new revenue streams, and sell more products from their manufacturer partners.”
The Trnsact platform offers an easy-to-use turnkey financing solution with features like secure credit applications, instant two-way chat, finance proposals in seconds, electronic documentation capabilities, and access to a large lender network for instant approvals. Additionally, the platform provides industry-leading compliance and security and enables dealers to quickly meet new federal regulations for protecting customer information.
To further support the digital transformation of financing for dealers and the entire equipment finance ecosystem, Trnsact also provides innovative solutions for payments, automated finance decisioning, lending-as-a-service, and an easy pathway to build revenue through a finance and insurance (F&I) office and diverse aftermarket products.
A North American-based international trade group, AEM represents off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors.
About Trnsact
Trnsact is a leading provider of embedded finance solutions for commercial equipment dealers. The company provides technologies, tools, and resources to the dealers to enable them to complete their transactions efficiently and securely. Trnsact's embedded finance products and payment solutions address inconsistencies, and a lack of security and transparency for equipment dealers by providing an easy-to-use turnkey solution that delivers more sales, new revenue channels, increased efficiencies, and better customer experiences. www.Trnsact.com.
