Shurgard Upgrades Entire Portfolio with OpenTech Alliance Access Control Solution

Self Storage Technology Leader Returns to FEDESSA Conference on Heels of Major European Contract

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, Inc., the self storage PropTech leader in North America, and Shurgard Self Storage SA (“Shurgard”), Europe’s largest owner and operator of self storage centers spanning seven countries, announced that Shurgard has chosen OpenTech’s INSOMNIAC® Centralized Intelligent Access solution as their exclusive access control system. The portfolio-wide upgrade is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

OpenTech will exhibit their solution at the FEDESSA Conference & Trade Show 2022 in Portugal on September 27 – 29.

Marc Oursin, Chief Executive Officer of Shurgard, shared why the Europe-based operator chose OpenTech for this project:

“We needed a technology partner with the experience and capacity to deploy quickly, and the flexibility to scale their system with the needs of our portfolio. We chose OpenTech for this project because their product is proven, the system is flexible, and they’ve shown their commitment to doing right by their partners. We integrated OpenTech’s solution into our new Shurgard mobile app, delivering digital property access functionality to our customers. We are also most pleased with their tremendous commitment to safeguard user data and conform to GDPR and other privacy regulations.”

Mike Connolly, Chairman and International President of OpenTech Alliance, stated:

“We were very honored to be selected by Shurgard as their exclusive access control provider. It has been a pleasure working with the Shurgard team. This relationship is the opportunity we have been looking for to springboard OpenTech into Europe. We have already trained several regional companies to install our solution and have a service partner in the region that handles our level I technical support. In 2023, we will look to expand our footprint in Europe through a new dealer program.”

To learn more about OpenTech’s cloud-based access control system and its availability in Europe, contact OpenTech Alliance today or visit booth #16 at the FEDESSA Trade Show to meet the team and see the technology in person.

About Shurgard

Shurgard is the largest provider of self storage in Europe. The company owns and/or operates 258 self-storage centers and approximately 1.3 million net rentable square meters in seven countries: France, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and Denmark. Shurgard’s network currently serves 180,000 customers and employs approximately 750 people. Shurgard is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “SHUR”.

