Solar Sister, The International Center for Research on Women, and Self Employed Women's Association Announce Partnership
Solar Sister Entrepreneur Oluwatoyin Olugade reviews clean cookstove options with an Envirofit representative in Lagos, Nigeria.
Solar Sister Entrepreneurs are amazing women who are tackling the climate crisis head-on by bringing clean energy to their rural communities.”LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister announced today a new partnership with the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) and the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) to answer Clinton Global Initiative's (CGI) call for Commitments to Action.
— Katherine Lucey, CEO, Solar Sister
The ICRW, with Solar Sister and SEWA, will embark on a research project centered, for the first time, around the impact and effectiveness of women-led work on climate change and improving women's economic well-being.
The project will document and assess the capability of Solar Sister to powerfully address climate change through clean energy access and SEWA through agriculture using clean and green energy. Both organizations are women-centered, increase women's incomes, vitalize local economies, and dramatically reduce carbon emissions.
"Every single one of us must take action to address the climate crisis," said Peggy Clark, CEO and President at ICRW. "Women are at the center of progress on every major issue of our time: health equity, sustainable food systems, economic recovery, and climate change."
This project comes at a crucial time in climate action and policy. For policymakers to effectively respond to the climate crisis, they need accurate and clear-cut data demonstrating what works for climate adaptation to be successful.
"Solar Sister Entrepreneurs are amazing women who are tackling the climate crisis head-on by bringing clean energy to their rural communities," says Katherine Lucey, Executive Director of Solar Sister. "Over 8,000 entrepreneurs are creating a green revolution across sub-Saharan Africa. They are ensuring everyone everywhere has access to clean energy and economic opportunity needed to thrive with dignity. They are the front lines of creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable future for us all."
About Solar Sister:
Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity and providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 7,400 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated over 894,848 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. https://solarsister.org/
