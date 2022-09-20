Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Growth Statistics and Upcoming Market Strategy & Forecast 2022 – 20230

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market bu

Rise in prevalence of neurological & epidemic disorders and surge in geriatric population that need nerve repair and regeneration therapy drive the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

As per the report, the global nerve repair and regeneration industry generated $6.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.

Covid-19 scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market. Hospitals and healthcare services reduced owing to social distancing measures taken by the government.

Moreover, the pandemic severely affected the global economy and affected the functioning of general hospital care for non-Covid-19 patients. As several hospitals were closed due to lockdown, the demand for nerve repair and regeneration procedures experienced a decline.

The biomaterials segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product, the biomaterials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in target population base and increase in awareness among patients. However, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nerve repair and regeneration market, owing to increase in consumer awareness about nerve repair and advent of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.

The neuromodulation surgery segment held the lion's share

By surgery, the neuromodulation surgery segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly half of the global nerve repair and regeneration market in 2020, due to rise in number of product approvals. However, the direct neuropathy segment would portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to surge in awareness of benefits of using external neuromodulators.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global nerve repair and regeneration market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market, due to increase in the prevalence of neurodegenerative & neurodevelopmental diseases, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries coupled with increase in adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among patient, supportive government initiatives, and presence of unmet medical needs, and advent of innovative technologies.

Key market players

Abbott Laboratories

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

Boston scientific Inc.

Axogenic

Medtronic plc

Checkpoint Surgical

Stryker Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance

Polyganics

OrthoMed, Inc.

