ServiceNow Store Apps Market Reaching $94.9 Billion by 2031 on Rising Cloud and AI Demand

The ServiceNow Store Apps Market is growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation and enterprise demand for workflow automation solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report ServiceNow Store Apps Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), by Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global servicenow store apps market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $94.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.The ServiceNow Store Apps Market is witnessing substantial growth as organizations increasingly adopt cloud-based platforms for enterprise workflow management. ServiceNow Store Apps provide ready-to-use solutions, enabling businesses to enhance productivity, automate processes, and integrate with existing IT systems seamlessly.With digital transformation accelerating across industries, enterprises are seeking applications that simplify complex workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve operational efficiency. The rising adoption of IT service management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM), and other enterprise service management solutions is further driving the demand for ServiceNow Store Apps. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬• 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: The need for automated workflows and digital process optimization is a key driver. Organizations are increasingly deploying ServiceNow Store Apps to streamline operations and reduce dependency on manual interventions.• 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: ServiceNow Store Apps offer robust integration with existing IT infrastructure, ERP systems, and third-party applications, which enhances operational efficiency and drives market adoption.• 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Rising cloud adoption among enterprises is boosting the demand for ServiceNow applications. Cloud-based deployment offers scalability, cost efficiency, and remote accessibility, making it an attractive solution for organizations.• 𝗙𝗼𝗰𝘂𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Organizations across industries are prioritizing digital transformation initiatives, driving the need for innovative apps to optimize business processes and improve customer experiences.• 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 – 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 & 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Despite growth opportunities, high licensing costs and the need for customization may hinder small and medium enterprises from adopting ServiceNow Store Apps at scale. 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The market is segmented by solution type, deployment model, and enterprise size. Solutions include ITSM, ITOM, HR service delivery, and customer service management apps, while deployment models cover on-premise and cloud. Cloud-based deployment dominates due to scalability and lower upfront costs.On the basis of type, the cloud-based segment dominated the ServiceNow store apps market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by its native mobile experience that enables intuitive, simple, and user-friendly interactions. This ease of use continues to support its strong market presence. Meanwhile, the web-based segment is projected to record the highest growth, supported by the rising adoption of emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and low-code tools, which are expanding deployment opportunities for web-based applications in the workplace.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the ServiceNow store apps market in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to widespread adoption of ServiceNow apps for building enterprise service catalogs and enhancing IT service models. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience substantial growth, fueled by increasing investments in cloud infrastructure and the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and ML. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the ServiceNow store apps market analysis are Dynatrace LLC, Talkdesk, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, xMatters, Inc., Teamviewer, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Okta, Inc., PagerDuty, Sailpoint Technologies Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as collaboration & partnership, investment, product launches, joint ventures, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the ServiceNow store apps industry . For instance, in November 2022, Microsoft Corporation and ServiceNow, an U.S.-based company, updated an effective service desk management platform for ServiceNow and Microsoft customers. Microsoft Corporation's collaboration with ServiceNow as a partner accelerates digital IT transformation and continually increases the effectiveness of IT service management. Microsoft Corporation's Global IT Helpdesk recognizes potential improvements, provides feedback to ServiceNow, and tests new features.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By type, in 2021, the cloud-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 31.4% impressive CAGR. However, the web-based segment is estimated to reach significant growth by 2031, during the forecast period.• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment, was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with an 31.3% impressive CAGR, during the forecast period. However, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segments are expected to witness significant growth in the market, during the forecast period respectively.• Region-wise, the ServiceNow store apps industry growth was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

