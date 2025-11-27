CASB Market Reaching $37.2 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Cloud Adoption and Data Protection Needs

Cloud Access Security Broker market grows as enterprises adopt cloud apps, need advanced threat protection, and strengthen data governance.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report Cloud Access Security Broker Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Application Areas (Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Data Security, Application Security, Others), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global cloud access security broker market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 37.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031.The Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) market is witnessing rapid growth as organizations accelerate cloud adoption and shift critical workloads to SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS platforms. CASB solutions act as a control point between users and cloud services, offering visibility, data security, threat protection, and compliance enforcement. As enterprises modernize their IT environments, CASBs play a crucial role in bridging on-premise security frameworks with cloud-native architectures.Growing security concerns, increasing data mobility, and rising regulatory pressures are driving organizations to implement CASB platforms to secure cloud applications. The expansion of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies further fuels market growth, as businesses seek centralized tools that deliver unified policy control, identity management, and secure access across diverse cloud ecosystems. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The surge in cloud-based applications across enterprises is a major factor boosting CASB adoption. Organizations are using CASBs to gain deeper visibility into shadow IT and unauthorized cloud usage, helping reduce security vulnerabilities and improve risk posture. This growing reliance on cloud environments is pushing businesses to seek advanced solutions that monitor user behavior and secure data flows.Increasing data protection requirements are driving demand for CASB platforms with advanced encryption, tokenization, and data loss prevention capabilities. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government are prioritizing CASB investments to comply with regulatory mandates including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, reinforcing the market's growth trajectory.Rising cyber threats and sophisticated cloud-focused attacks are prompting enterprises to adopt CASBs for proactive threat detection and automated response. CASBs integrated with AI and machine learning are becoming critical for identifying anomalies, securing user access, and reducing exposure to account hijacking and insider threats.The need for secure remote access is another major market driver, especially as hybrid workplaces become the norm. CASB solutions enable secure BYOD usage, controlled access to cloud applications, and enhanced identity verification, making them essential for workforce mobility.Technological advancements and the integration of CASB with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust architectures are creating new growth opportunities. Vendors are focusing on combining CASB with SWG, ZTNA, and SD-WAN capabilities to deliver unified cloud security frameworks that support scalable digital transformation initiatives. 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The CASB market is segmented by solution type, deployment mode, organization size, and industry vertical. Solution types include data security, threat protection, compliance management, and cloud visibility & monitoring. Deployment models span on-premise and cloud-based offerings, with cloud deployment gaining strong traction. Large enterprises account for the largest share due to complex cloud ecosystems, while SMEs are adopting CASBs rapidly for cost-effective and scalable protection. Key industry verticals include BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, government, and manufacturing.On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprises accounted for the largest share of the cloud access security broker market in 2021 and are expected to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the complex security needs of major corporations that require advanced, customized cloud management and protection solutions. Meanwhile, the SMEs segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, supported by increasing investments in digital technologies and rising innovation, which collectively enhance the adoption of CASB solutions among smaller organizations.By industry vertical, the IT and telecom sector led the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its leadership due to extensive cloud adoption across the industry. Growing digital operations and the need for secure access to cloud-based systems are encouraging companies in this sector to invest heavily in CASB solutions. In contrast, the healthcare segment is expected to record the highest growth, driven by stringent security requirements, rising data protection standards, and increased regulatory compliance initiatives across the sector.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America dominated the CASB market in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its leadership throughout the forecast period, supported by its advanced technology ecosystem and strong cybersecurity infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, propelled by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and a highly competitive enterprise landscape that is accelerating the demand for robust cloud access security solutions. 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the cloud access security broker market analysis are Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., iboss Cybersecurity, Lookout, Microsoft Corporation, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Skyhigh Networks, and Zscaler, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the CASB industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest cloud access security broker market share in 2021.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.• By application area, the data security segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

