Tech Assistance Conversion Mobile Home Communities

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to provide technical assistance to manufactured home community resident organizations who wish to convert the park in which they reside to resident ownership. – Please see attached.

Reply Date: 14 October 2022

Download the RFP (PDF)

Tech Assistance Conversion Mobile Home Communities

