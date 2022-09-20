Robertson College Announces Relocation of its Edmonton Campus

The new campus offers added amenities and upgraded training classrooms, all in a convenient and centralized location.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Robertson College is pleased to announce the relocation of its Edmonton campus to 10010 - 100 Street NW. Conveniently located at ATB Place in Downtown Edmonton, Robertson's new campus provides students, faculty and staff with over 14,000 square feet of innovative learning and coworking space.

Robertson's new Edmonton campus at ATB Place offers over 14,000 square feet of innovative learning and co-working space.

"With the majority of our students enrolled in online and hybrid learning, we were presented with the opportunity to reassess our campus usage needs," says Liz Choi, CEO of Robertson's parent company, Education Canada Group (ECG). "The upgraded lab classrooms at our new campus will elevate the learning experience for our students in the healthcare and community services programs. Given the labour demands in those fields, we wanted to highlight these areas of study to make them more attractive and accessible to all learners."

The new campus location features a large fully equipped Health Care Aide lab as well as a dedicated pharmacy lab classroom to simulate the workplace setting for students of the Pharmacy Assistant and Pharmacy Technician programs. The rest of the learning classrooms as well as two student lounges are spread throughout the rest of the 2-level building overlooking the Edmonton river valley.

Robertson prides itself on its diversity and multiculturalism. Students, faculty and staff will have access to a Reflection Room for individual reflection, meditation, rest or prayer.

A large co-working space, called The Junction, is also accessible to students enrolled in any Robertson program or course. "We also felt it was important to have a large co-working space for any Robertson student needing a place to gather or study independently," says Shawna Harline, Director of Operations at Robertson. "Since most of our students study online, we encourage any student that requires a reliable Internet connection or just a quiet workspace to study to come visit us on campus."

Students and graduates will also be able to access lifelong career services from the college's Workforce Team which includes one-on-one help with resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation and job search.

For more information about programs offered through Robertson's Edmonton campus, visit robertsoncollege.com/campuses/edmonton/

ABOUT ROBERTSON COLLEGE

Established in 1911, Robertson College is a distinguished post-secondary private institution delivering career-focused training and education in the areas of Business, Technology, Healthcare and Community Services. Robertson's diploma, certificate and micro course offerings are available across Canada through our complementary learning model which employs both blended and hands-on learning. Robertson College is a part of Education Canada Group.

SOURCE Robertson College