Blake Allen's INSOMNIA to Receive World Premiere at Carnegie Hall, Starring Cree Carrico & Jeanna de Waal (Nov. 8)
Based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald short story “Sleeping and Waking” — Book, Music & Lyrics and Direction by Blake AllenNEW YORK CITY, NY, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning composer Blake Allen presents the world premiere of his original musical work “INSOMNIA” at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall — based on and inspired by the 1934 F. Scott Fitzgerald short story, “Sleeping and Waking.” Presented on Tuesday, November 8 at 8 PM, the lead featured vocalists are opera soprano Cree Carrico and Broadway’s Jeanna de Waal, with musical accompaniment by the Argus Quartet (Clara Kim, Violin; Giancarlo Latta, Violin; Maren Rothfritz, Viola; Mariel Roberts, Cello) and pianist Chris Koelzer. The one-night-only evening is produced by Traguna Productions.
In a unique merge of classical, opera, and musical theater, Blake Allen’s “INSOMNIA” is comprised of two multi-movement, sextet compositions (voice, string quartet, piano) and tells the story of how sleep deprivation and anxiety affect two individuals, living almost one hundred years apart.
The first musical piece, Fitzgerald’s autobiographical “Sleeping and Waking” (text excerpted by permission of the estate) is performed by Cree Carrico (Portland Opera, Opera Tampa, Finger Lakes Opera, Montreal Opera) and follows the writer’s musings, anxiety and struggles over the course of a fragile and sleepless night in Baltimore as he roamed the streets, seeking repose. When at last tranquility is found, the sun begins to rise, and the next day begins.
The second musical piece, “Of Which, Tomorrow” performed by Jeanna de Waal (Diana, Princess of Wales in Diana: The Musical) features Blake Allen’s original, stream-of-consciousness text, written after his own anxiety and insomnia would wake him at 4:05 AM, nearly every morning. This dystopian tale tells the story of ‘Jeanna,’ a 30-something woman whose insomnia and terror are derived from her deep-seated fear of a randomized, government-initiated death to control the New York City population. While the day or time is not known, at any given moment, all cars crossing into Manhattan by bridge or tunnel will be vaporized. With a large work presentation looming that could change the course of her desultory life, Jeanna must travel from the safety of her apartment in Hackensack, New Jersey to her office in Manhattan. But as the clock continues to tick down and sirens wail, Jenna contemplates what it means to be alive while trapped in darkness inside the Holland Tunnel. Will she escape or succumb to her worst nightmare?
NOTES FROM THE ARTIST
“Insomnia is said to be an innate, evolutionary condition stemming from the time when humans were hunters and gathers. According to anthropologists, wolf pups would hunt right before dawn, often targeting young children, and so humans would wake up early, before the hunt to protect their offspring. Since then, the anxiety of the ‘encroaching’ wolf pup has been replaced by sleepless nights filled with worrisome thoughts, growing lists of tasks and projects to complete, decisions we have yet to make, texts we shouldn't have sent, and the stress of our impending day-to-day circumstances and life events. Much like Fitzgerald before her, even Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights may be one of the most relatable with her ‘journey through terrors and sweet dreams.’ Through music and story, my 'INSOMNIA' evening dissects what happens when we battle with our subconscious thoughts and the potentially far-reaching effects of the decisions we make when our mind is racing, compounded by the very real stress of trying to fall asleep.” – Blake Allen
Tickets for Blake Allen’s “INSOMNIA” at Carnegie Hall range from $55-$75 (excluding fees) and can be purchased online. Box Office Location: 57th & 7th. Running time: 75 minutes, no intermission.
