Breaking news: BSMA To ENABLE COLLABORATION Among University, Life Science Industry, & Government in Africa

Begins with the formation of BSMA AfricaKIGALI, RWANDA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADVANCING HEALTHCARE ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN AFRICA: BSMA TO ENABLE COLLABORATION AMONG UNIVERSITY, INDUSTRY & GOVERNMENT
BSMA Africa announced today the launch of an initiative of the professors of supply chain management and information systems of universities of Africa, Europe, and the USA to advance entrepreneurship in healthcare by collaborating with government, NGOs and industry. The consortium formed will participate and bring together the stakeholders at the inaugural Supply Chain Management Summit on October 31-November 1, 2022. The Theme of our Conference is “BUILDING A SELF-SUFFICIENT HEALTHCARE CONTINENT OF AFRICA.” (Details of the event are available at https://bsmaafrica.com/program/)
Devendra Mishra, Executive Director of BSMA observed, “The birth of the biotech industry, as well as pharmaceuticals, has generally been in the laboratories of universities across the world. When the idea of an individual is supported by the capital of an investor and operationalized by the infrastructure of a business, does the idea become a drug, medical device, service or technology. In case of the regulated industry of life sciences, the government is the third leg of the stool.”
He continued, “Managing the interface between the three entities - the government, university, and industry - remains a formidable challenge because the primary interests of each are not the same. But when you focus on the superordinate goal of saving human lives and improving healthcare, the three stakeholders are unanimous in what needs to be accomplished. While the government ensures efficacy of drug development, industry relies on the university for intellectual property and the availability of talent to commercialize those innovations. Capital investment becomes the final catalyst for entrepreneurial outcomes.”
The BSMA Africa Summit will focus on best practices of universities in Africa, Europe, and the USA, and enable the collaboration of universities, Industry, government agencies, and a NGO to formulate a game plan for a sustainable program.
The founding members of the University-Industry-Government Initiative for Africa are:
Dr. David Asamoah, Head of the Department of Supply Chain Management & Information Systems, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (Ghana)
Dr. Randy Bradley, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management and Information Systems, Haslam School of Business, University of Tennessee in Knoxville (USA)
Dr. Thomas KULL, Head of the Department of Supply Chain and Information Systems, WP Carey School of Business, Arizona State University (USA).
Devendra Mishra, Retired Adjunct Professor, Department of Decision Sciences & Marketing, Graziadio Business School, Pepperdine University (USA)
Dr. Abdul Muntaka, Senior Lecturer of the Department of Supply Chain Management and Information Systems, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (Ghana)
Dr. Adegoke Oke, Professor of Supply Chain Management & Information Systems, WP Carey School of Business, Arizona State University (USA)
Dr. David Pooe, Professor, Department of Business Management, University of Johannesburg (South Africa)
Dr. Nico Vandaele, Professor, Operations Research & Operations Management, KU Leuven IBelgium)
Dr. Prashant Yadav, Professor and Think-tank fellow, Professor & Researcher. CGDEV, INSEAD and Harvard Med. Supply Chains for Medical Products (USA)
Professionals who wish to join the unprecedented industry are welcome to contact Devendra Mishra, dmishramnd@gmail.com, +1 818-309-5164
Devendra Mishra
Bio Supply Management Alliance
+1 818-309-5164
devendra@biosupplyalliance.com